Apple rolls out iOS 14.0.1 update; fixes default browser and mail settings bug

Last week, Apple released the latest iteration of its operating system- the iOS 14 and now the company has rolled out a new bug fix update to address the issues that users reported soon after they updated their devices to the latest software version.

The latest OTA update fixes a couple of issues including the one that caused the default browser and mail settings to reset after an iPhone or iPad was restarted. The iPadOS 14.0.1 and iOS 14.0.1 update include the following bug fixes for iPhone and iPad.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone or iPad

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone or iPad from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending an email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Additionally, the iOS 14.0.1 update also addresses an issue that could have prevented camera previews from displaying on the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

You can manually install the update on your eligible Apple device, head over to Settings > General > Software Update. Download and install the update.

Furthermore, Apple has released these updates- watchOS 7.0.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.7, and tvOS 14.0.1.