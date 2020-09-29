Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Indian’s Launch Faceless Chat the World’s First App That Turns Facebook or WhatsApp Into an Anonymous Social Network

The new Faceless Chat app allows these questions to be answered in a safe, anonymous, and fun away, among many other possibilities Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Being able to socialize anonymously or having the option to find out what friends may really think about a question, opinion or a post without having to expose their identities are options that many social networking enthusiasts find incredibly interesting.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:53 IST
Three Indian’s Launch Faceless Chat the World’s First App That Turns Facebook or WhatsApp Into an Anonymous Social Network

Many wonder what others may really think of them, or their opinions or if someone likes us. The new Faceless Chat app allows these questions to be answered in a safe, anonymous, and fun away, among many other possibilities Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Being able to socialize anonymously or having the option to find out what friends may really think about a question, opinion or a post without having to expose their identities are options that many social networking enthusiasts find incredibly interesting. Now, thanks to the new Android app Faceless Chat both of these options and much more are possible. Faceless Chat works with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snap Chat to deliver links to anonymous posts, where people can respond with their identity protected. To make things even better as soon as the links expire they are gone forever, without Faceless Chat even having the option to recover them, regardless of the reason. Not surprisingly, these features are making Faceless Chat a popular new social networking choice among a growing number of users who value honesty and being able to stay anonymous. “Our mission is to create technologies that bring people even more closer using social media. The most common feature in every social network out there is a story. More than 1.6 Billion Stories are uploaded daily on all social networks and we want to make them more interactive, creative and significantly more better,” commented Sulaiman Mmd, Co-Founder and CEO of Faceless Chat.

“That’s what Faceless Chat is offering and it is obviously something that is in big demand. Many people obviously don’t enjoy the idea that their identity is attached to social networking chats and can be recovered forever. We are providing a way around that kind of headache that is ethical, well-designed, easy to use, and fun.” Faceless Chat take a unique approach to social networking by building its interactions around a simple link, where other social networking apps surround things like photos (for Instagram), disappearing photos (Snapchat), and other more traditional approaches. Since Faceless Chat uses shareable links, it allows users to share anything with just a link, giving them the ability to turn their WhatsApp status or Snapchat stories into interactive things where online friends can have anonymous exchanges with them exploring all kinds of interesting, fun, or eye-opening subjects. Friends who see the Faceless Chat stories can swipe up and check their posts on a web browser, as well as be able to directly interact with the user anonymously. Popular choices for posts include things like ‘Questions and Answers’, secret crushes, surprising confessions, and much more. Since things are kept anonymous and the posts vanish forever, it encourages honesty, humor, and shock value to all be celebrated.

Many people are pointing towards Faceless Chat to be the future of social networking for its ease of use, for it being able to be incorporated on other popular platforms like WhatsApp and Snapchat, and, most of all, it’s dedication to keeping things completely anonymous. So far the feedback from users has been incredibly positive across the board, something which is helping the app’s use spread due to all of the enthusiastic user experiences.

The new app is updated regularly for the best possible user experience. For more information be sure to visit https://facelesschat.me. Download the Googe Play store here.

About Faceless Chat Faceless Chat is all about having fun with your friends and family. Share anything about yourself or something that's trending on the internet. Know their genuine thoughts on it. Also chat with your friends anonymously. All on a cool new, fun app that’s simple to use. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Faceless Chat Play store Listing PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

'Is it a sin to discuss politics?' asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reacted to the meeting held between him and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and asked whether is it a sin to discuss politics Is it a sin to discuss politics If two political leader...

Flipkart partners with Bajaj Allianz to cover online financial frauds

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company have come together to offer solutions for customers who want to cover themselves against financial losses caused as a result of cyber-attacks, cyber frauds or other...

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter.Sheikh ...

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 lands in India; first sale on Oct 1

After months of wait, Xiaomis most popular fitness band, the Mi Smart Band 5, has finally landed in India. The much-awaited fitness band features an AMOLED display, multiple workout modes, 247 heart rate and sleep monitoring functions and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020