Imbio Partners with Genentech to Develop Imaging Diagnostics for Lung Diseases

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbio, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging analysis, has partnered with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to develop quantitative imaging diagnostics for lung diseases. The multi-year agreement leverages Imbio's technical, regulatory and commercial expertise to build and deploy medical imaging AI technology for use in research, clinical trials, and clinical practice. David Hannes, CEO of Imbio commented, "We are excited to partner with Genentech and we look forward to bringing unique solutions to the field of pulmonary imaging together. This collaboration is a great example of Imbio's strategy to meet the growing interest by medical device and pharmaceutical companies in using imaging biomarkers and imaging AI to facilitate diagnosis of respiratory diseases." "Imaging biomarkers have the potential to significantly improve patient diagnosis, selection and understanding of response to therapy," said James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Roche Pharma Partnering. "This collaboration, which combines Imbio's expertise in imaging biomarkers with Genentech's pulmonary disease expertise, has the potential to enhance drug development and deliver more personalized healthcare." Imbio will continue to develop and market its proprietary portfolio of quantitative imaging algorithms for lung and cardiothoracic diseases outside of the partnership.

About Imbio Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. Imbio's solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Imbio's solutions are fully automated, regulatory cleared and available through our global partners. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/345767/Imbio_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

