Facebook's portal TV device gets Netflix app

Facebook's Portal TV, the screen-less camera device which gets plugged into a big screen is all set to treat users with the experience of streamer Netflix.

According to The Verge, Facebook made the big announcement on Tuesday making the Portal platform even more of a streaming stick competitor.

The tech giant further stated that along with Netflix, it will be introducing a new remote for the Portal tv that includes quick-launch buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix. (ANI)

