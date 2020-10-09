Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Samsung has expanded its collaboration with Japanese telecommunications service provider KDDI to create new business opportunities utilizing 5G networks, the company announced late Thursday.

In collaboration with KDDI, Samsung will continue to deliver on the full potential of private 5G networks, which will play a central role in transforming enterprises and introducing innovative new services to business users, said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan.

Through this collaboration, both companies will verify and assess optimal 5G network solutions and 5G use cases for enterprise customers and develop new business models to explore new business opportunities in 5G networks.

Business customers will have the option to choose KDDI as their network manager, and decide whether to use the company's existing network infrastructure or develop their own 5G network to expand or create their businesses in various fields.

Commenting on the expanded collaboration, Akihito Fujii, Executive Officer, General Manager, Service Planning and Development Division Solution Business Sector at KDDI, said, "Through our 5G Business Co-creation Alliance, we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on driving new business opportunities for enterprise customers. With Samsung, KDDI will drive digital transformation, unlocking new value by enhancing user experiences for both consumers and businesses alike."