Left Menu
Development News Edition

Read receipts feature comes to Google Chat; available to all Workspace customers

Meanwhile, Google has launched an additional functionality to the Access checker in Slides that performs an access check for already embedded audio and video content after users share the presentation with additional users or groups. Further, it may suggest permission changes for multiple Drive video and audio files in the presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:19 IST
Read receipts feature comes to Google Chat; available to all Workspace customers
Image Credit: Google

Google Chat has got a new read receipt feature, previously available in classic Hangouts, that allows users to see when their direct messages have been seen.

The feature has started rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and is applicable only in active chat windows for one-on-one conversations on Android, iOS, and the web. With Read receipts, senders will be able to see when a message has been read by the recipient or if the recipient has replied to a message from a notification.

"Last month, we announced that you would soon be able to see when your Google Chat 1:1 direct messages have been seen. This feature is now rolling out to all Google Workspace customers," Google said in a blog post.

In direct messages, senders will see the avatar of the recipient to the right of the last message they've seen. Read receipts won't be visible in group messages or rooms.

Meanwhile, Google has launched an additional functionality to the Access checker in Slides that performs an access check for already embedded audio and video content after users share the presentation with additional users or groups. Further, it may suggest permission changes for multiple Drive video and audio files in the presentation.

When users insert Drive-stored audio and video files in Google Slides, Access Checkr automatically looks to see if the people who have access to the presentation also have access to the audio or video file that has just been inserted.

The new functionality is rolling out now to Rapid Release domains and will gradually be rolled out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal accounts starting November 4, 2020.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Slain Black man's family vows legal fight against police

An attorney for the family of a Black teen killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer has vowed to keep fighting and working to prove racism pervades the officers department, after a prosecutor declined to file charges in the case. Attor...

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

COVID-19: Active cases in India dip below 9 lakh, recoveries cross 59 lakh

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Oct 9 PTI&#160;Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with&#160;70,496&#160;infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, ac...

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020