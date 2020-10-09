Read receipts feature comes to Google Chat; available to all Workspace customers

Google Chat has got a new read receipt feature, previously available in classic Hangouts, that allows users to see when their direct messages have been seen.

The feature has started rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and is applicable only in active chat windows for one-on-one conversations on Android, iOS, and the web. With Read receipts, senders will be able to see when a message has been read by the recipient or if the recipient has replied to a message from a notification.

"Last month, we announced that you would soon be able to see when your Google Chat 1:1 direct messages have been seen. This feature is now rolling out to all Google Workspace customers," Google said in a blog post.

In direct messages, senders will see the avatar of the recipient to the right of the last message they've seen. Read receipts won't be visible in group messages or rooms.

Meanwhile, Google has launched an additional functionality to the Access checker in Slides that performs an access check for already embedded audio and video content after users share the presentation with additional users or groups. Further, it may suggest permission changes for multiple Drive video and audio files in the presentation.

When users insert Drive-stored audio and video files in Google Slides, Access Checkr automatically looks to see if the people who have access to the presentation also have access to the audio or video file that has just been inserted.

The new functionality is rolling out now to Rapid Release domains and will gradually be rolled out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal accounts starting November 4, 2020.