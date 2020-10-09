Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA returning to Chinese state television after 1-year ban

CCTV announced Friday that it would air Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat — the first time that the league would appear on the network since the rift that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. State television made an on-air announcement that the game would be broadcast; the network's web site had a preview of the game, including a photo of the Lakers' LeBron James and Miami's Jimmy Butler.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:13 IST
NBA returning to Chinese state television after 1-year ban
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NBA)

The NBA is returning to Chinese state television after a one-year absence. CCTV announced Friday that it would air Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat — the first time that the league would appear on the network since the rift that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

State television made an on-air announcement that the game would be broadcast; the network's web site had a preview of the game, including a photo of the Lakers' LeBron James and Miami's Jimmy Butler. CCTV quickly halted its relationship with the NBA after Morey's tweet, even though the post was quickly deleted. Given the timing, it appears the suspension of NBA coverage by that network was designed to last one year; CCTV announced on Oct. 8, 2019, that it was beginning an immediate investigation into its relationship with the NBA, stemming from the network being "strongly dissatisfied" over the league's decision to not sanction Morey.

The NBA did not have an immediate comment to CCTV's decision. NBA games have been available to Chinese fans on the streaming service Tencent, another of the league's broadcast partners. And the relationship between the league and China could be best categorized as frosty since.

NBA legend and Chinese Basketball Association President Yao Ming did come to the U.S. to attend the memorial service for commissioner emeritus David Stern in January, a move viewed by some as one that showed there was hope for the league and China to mend fences. But the fallout after the tweet last year was quick and massive. Sponsors — following CCTV's lead — pulled their backing of the NBA China Games between the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets; the preseason games were played, though no news conferences were held and most events surrounding the games in the basketball-mad nation were cancelled as well.

At All-Star weekend this year, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said it was possible the league could lose as much as USD 400 million in revenue this year because of the strained relationship with the Chinese. And that estimate preceded the costly shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, another massive financial blow that forced the league to cancel about 15 per cent of its remaining regular-season games.

The league wound up salvaging the season by moving into a bubble at Walt Disney World, yet another big expense for games that took place without fans present — meaning no ticket, concession or souvenir revenue.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

BJP holds 'tractor rallies' in Haryana in support of farm laws

The BJP took out tractor rallies in various parts of Haryana on Friday in support of the new farm laws, with partys state unit chief O P Dhankar saying the Congress was trying to create fear psychosis among farmers. The rallies were taken a...

Brazil's poor squeezed by less virus aid, surging food costs

Many people in Brazil are struggling to cope with less pandemic aid from the government and jumping food prices, with millions expected to slip back into poverty. Brazils government, starting this month, halved the amount of its monthly eme...

Alleging police apathy, woman climbs tower near MP CM's home

A 27-year-old woman climbed a tower near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence here on Friday evening alleging police apathy to her complaints against a man who she said teased and assaulted her earlier this week. S...

PM's wind turbines idea generates political heat; Rahul takes a dig, BJP leaders hit back

Prime Minister Narendra Modis suggestion for exploring the use of wind turbines to provide clean drinking water and oxygen besides energy generated political heat on Friday with Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at him and BJP leaders saying the fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020