Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone to date will hit UK stores on November 6, the company confirmed on Monday. The phone features a Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a fast-charging battery.

Priced at £349 for the only 4GB+128GB model, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will be available for purchase in three color variants- Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Grey.

Commenting at the launch, James Kitto, Vice President of Sales, Samsung UK and Ireland, said, "We're excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people.

Galaxy A42 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch. The fingerprint sensor is integrated under the display.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm newly-launched Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform (SM7225). The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

On the rear, the square-shaped quad-camera module includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera with live focus. There is a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

Further, the Galaxy A42 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Adaptive fast-charging support. Connectivity options include- 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, Samsung Pay