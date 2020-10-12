Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to hit UK stores on November 6

Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone to date will hit UK stores on November 6, the company confirmed on Monday. The phone features a Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, an octa-core processor and a fast-charging battery.

Priced at £349 for the only 4GB+128GB model, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will be available for purchase in three color variants- Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Grey.

Commenting at the launch, James Kitto, Vice President of Sales, Samsung UK and Ireland, said, "We're excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A-Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people.

Galaxy A42 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch. The fingerprint sensor is integrated under the display.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm newly-launched Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform (SM7225). The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

On the rear, the square-shaped quad-camera module includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera with live focus. There is a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

Further, the Galaxy A42 5G is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Adaptive fast-charging support. Connectivity options include- 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, Samsung Pay

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK and Kenya to co-host education summit in 2021

The United Kingdom and Kenya will co-host a high-level summit next year to lead global action to educate every child, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta announce today Monday 12 October.Coronavirus has worsened the gl...

Action will be taken against individuals too if dust control norms not followed: Gopal Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday asked common people, private and government agencies that have undertaken construction works to take adequate measures to prevent dust pollution, else strict action will be taken against them. The mi...

Bach and Mori give pep talk to heads of Olympic delegations

IOC President Thomas Bach and Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, gave an online pep talk Monday to national Olympic committee representatives to allay fears about the postponed games. About 200 national Olympi...

Subject to SC order, UP govt clears appointment of over 31k asst teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has cleared the appointment of 31,277 assistant teachers in the Basic Education Department but the final recruitment would be subject to the Supreme Court order on the issue. An official spokes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020