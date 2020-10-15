Amazon.in Great Indian Festival - Deals Preview

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • The Great Indian Festival (GIF) starts from October 17; Prime members to get 24 hours early access starting tomorrow, October 16 • 6.5 lakh+ sellers offer crores of products to customers on Amazon.in; Customers can shop from over 4 crore products from Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and products from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities • Customers can look forward to over 1,100 new product launches from top brands. They can shop for deals every day across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances & TVs, consumer electronics, home & kitchen products, fashion & beauty and more • Up to 40% off on the latest Smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on Home Appliances and TVs; Up to 80% off on Amazon Fashion and Home & Kitchen products • 6,000+ deals on Consumer Electronics and Accessories; Up to INR 30,000 off on Laptops; up to 70% off on Headphones; up to 60% off on camera devices • Customers can avail up to 50% off on Amazon Devices - Echo, Fire TV and Kindle • Stretch your budget with 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards; no-Cost EMI on Credit and Debit Cards; exchange offers • Win daily shopping rewards worth INR 500 using Amazon Pay UPI, send Amazon Pay gift cards and extend your budget with Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI bank Credit card • MSME buyers can save big on their business purchases with bulk discounts and exclusive deals on a wide range of commercial selection on Amazon Business • Prime members can enjoy streaming an entertaining festive lineup of Indian and International titles on Amazon Prime Video Amazon.in's biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and popular brands. Customers can get amazing deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen and more. Customers will also have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals & offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

Great Indian Festival starts from October 17, 2020. Prime members will get early access starting tomorrow, October 16, 2020. Here are some top deals & offers by participating sellers & brands this Great Indian Festival – Smartphones and Mobile Accessories • Up to 40% off on smartphones on 'India's No.1 Online Smartphone Store' (Source: Counterpoint India Handset Marketing Analysis Q2, 2020) • Exciting exchange offers up to INR 6,000; No cost EMI up to 12 months • Much awaited sale of the latest Amazon Specials smartphones - OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime and OPPO A15. OnePlus Nord available with a new colour variant this festive season • Limited period offers: Additional Amazon pay cashback up to INR 1,000 on Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M31 • Festive deal of the year: iPhone 11 available at only INR 47,999 • New price – up to INR 5,000 less on OnePlus 8 series. Additional exchange benefits of INR 3,000 on OnePlus 7T series.

• India's first 7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 available with at a discount of INR 6,500 and 12 months no-Cost EMI. Bestselling sAMOLED smartphones from Samsung M will be available starting at a never before price of INR 12,999. • Samsung M31 Prime, the new variant launch of M31, will be available starting INR 16,499 and will have 6 month no-Cost EMI offers and complimentary 3-month Amazon Prime membership • New price – up to INR 34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones • Up to 20% off on Xiaomi smartphones. Redmi 9A will be available on flash sale every day. Powerhouse Note 9 series available with first ever price revision of up to INR 3,000 less and no-Cost EMI up to 12 months.

• Budget smartphones Redmi 9 and 9 Prime available with limited period Amazon Pay cashback of INR 500. Redmi 9 Prime available with a new price of up to INR 3,000 less • Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional cashback up to INR 4,000 on exchange • Up to INR 23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI • Great offers on popular brands like Tecno, iTel, Coolpad and Lava • Mobile Accessories starting as low as INR 49 • Up to 80% off on Power banks • Headsets starting at just INR 149 Appliances & TVs • Up to 75% off on TVs & appliances with additional cashback, no-Cost EMI starting INR 291/month, 1 Year Extended Warranty starting INR 99, Total Protection Plan starting INR 169 and 48-hour installation with safe, scheduled deliveries • Offers from top TV brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more • Upgrade to 4K TVs starting at just INR 19,999. Large screen (50 inches) TVs starting at INR 18,999 • No Cost EMI on TVs starts as low as INR 833 • Smart TVs starting at just INR 8,999 • Offers from top brands in appliances including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB and more • Side-by-side refrigerators starting INR 29,999 with No Cost EMI starting INR 2,500 per month and exchange up to INR 12,000 • Double door refrigerators starting INR 15,990 with exchange offers and no-Cost EMI starting INR 666 per month • Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting INR 8,499 with No Cost EMI starting INR 941 per month • Up to 45% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI starting INR 1,166 per month • Dishwashers starting INR 18,999 • Microwaves starting INR 3,699 with No Cost EMI starting INR 433 per month • Up to 60% off on Chimneys with No cost EMI starting INR 403 per month Consumer Electronics • Up to INR 30,000 off on top laptops and up to INR 35,000 off on gaming laptops; enjoy up to 12 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands and up to INR 25,000 off on exchange • Truly wireless headphones from Boat, Sony, Boult, Bose, Noise and others starting at just INR 999 • Soundbars with subwoofers from Boat, JBL, Sony and others starting at INR 3,699 • Noise cancelling headphones from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and JBL starting INR 5,399 and No Cost EMI from just INR 625 • Speakers from Boat, JBL, Sony and others starting at just INR 499 • Mi Smart Band 5 will be available at a special price of INR 2,399 for Prime Members on 16th Oct • Flat INR 17,000 off on Samsung Galaxy watch 46mm LTE. No Cost EMI starting at just INR 50/day • Up to 60% off on camera devices from Canon, Fujifilm, Sony & more • Wireless security cameras - Starting INR 1,499 from Mi, TP link & more • Pianos & Keyboards starting INR 1699 • Fitness Tracker and Smartwatches starting at just INR 999 • Pen Drives and Memory Cards starting as low as INR 199 • 1 TB and above Hard Drives starting INR 3,199 from WD and Seagate. No Cost EMI available on 4 TB and above Hard Drives • Wireless Ink Tank Printers starting at INR 12,299 with 6-month No Cost EMI starting INR 2,050 per month • All-in-One colour printers starting INR 2,599 • Up to 65% off on shredders, note counting machines and office supplies • Gaming accessories starting as low as INR 349 • Computer accessories from top brands starting at just INR 199 • Up to 60% off on Computer components, minimum 40% off on Samsung solid state drives • Networking: high-speed WiFi router for work from home starting INR 1499 Amazon Fashion • Up to 80% off on India's largest online fashion store across 50 lakh+ styles • Enjoy up to 75% off on over 1000+ brands • Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 349 • Up to 70% off on top clothing brands and top footwear brands • Up to 60% off on top watch brands • Up to 80% off on ethnic and fashion jewellery • Up to 80% off on luggage and handbags • Enjoy up to 70% off on designer boutique with designers like Ritu Kumar, Ashima Leena, Shaz Satya Paul and many more • Enjoy up to 50% off on RIVER - an affordable, multi-designer brand created in partnership with some of India's most celebrated designers - JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni, Suneet Varma & Manish Arora • Enjoy up to 70% off on plus size clothing • Enjoy up to 40% off on premium watches like Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Seiko, Oris and more; premium luggage like Samsonite, Victorinox and more; premium eyewear like Tom Ford, Mont Blanc, Victoria's secret and more; premium handbags like Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger and more • Best prices on big brands including Max Fashion, Bata, Puma, UCB, Levi's, Mothercare, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more Home and Kitchen • Up to 80% off on Home & Kitchen with lowest prices of the year on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products • Up to 75% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances • Up to 45% off on top brands including Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Milton and more • Up to 80% off on Kitchen and Dining products | Dinner sets starting at just INR 999 • 5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Wipro, Bombay Dyeing, Nayasa and more at half price • Premium Diwali string lights starting at just INR 99 • Up to 80% off on Diyas, Candles and Candle holders • Up to 70% off on Bedsheets, Curtains and more. Double bedsheets starting at just INR 299 • Gifting Made Easy with Clocks starting at INR 150 and Live Plants starting at INR 299 • Up to 60% off on Pots and Gardening tools, Live Plants, and Solar Products • Gardening essentials: Live plants, pots & planters and more starting at just INR 79 • Safety products, Sanitizers & more starting at INR 99 and up to 70% off on Masks Offers by Small & Medium Businesses and Local shops: • Up to 70% off on chairs & bean bags by Orka • Up to 20% off on Sofas by Furny • Dinnerware, serveware & casseroles starting at INR 999 by Classic essentials • Juicer mixer grinder starting at INR 949 by Sunmeet • Up to 80% off on baby bedding and safety products by Dearjoy; Up to 70% off on mattresses by Durfi and Boston Basics • Up to 60% off on WFH furniture by Graphitos • Minimum 40% off on dumbbells & home-gyms by Aprodo • Up to 40% off on immunity boosters from Upakarma Ayurveda • Kitchen storage containers starting at INR 153 from Nano nine • Up to 50% off on TouchBeauty Essentials • Up to 60% off on Luxura Sciences, Cubelelo Cubes and Puzzle Explore great deals and offers from more small Indian manufacturers: • Minimum 60% off on traditional jewellery by Jewel Pari • Up to 80% off on occasion wear Sarees by Yipsy Fashion & Cotton Shopy • Up to 50% off on Klikfit exercise bikes & dumbbells • Up to 45% off on orthopedic memory foam mattresses by Insleep • Up to 60% off on bedsheets & pillow covers by Urban Magic • Up to 50% off on herbal teas by Yogafy • Up to 80% off on women's dresses by Klook and Kurta & tops by Banas • Minimum 60% off on men's casual t-shirts and sweatshirts by Tfortees • Minimum 60% off fashion blouses and unisex apparel by Tinsie • Minimum 60% off on comfort slippers by The Slipper Factory • Minimum 50% off on hats & shields by Coreteq Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar: • Flat 20% off on handloom Sarees from Tantuja, West Bengal • Up to 70% off on handcrafted shoes from Agra • Up to 50% off on home furnishings from Blocks of India • Up to 70% off on Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom • Up to 60% off on Blue Pottery home décor from Jaipur • Up to 60% off on handloom Sarees from Morvi Shop from exciting deals and top offers by women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli: • Up to 15% off on dry fruits and nuts from Sahana Spices • Up to 40% off on office and stationery products by Greensouls • Up to 50% off on fashion jewellery from Swara Creations • Up to 20% off on electronics and wireless accessories from Brain Freezer • Up to 15% off on healthy grocery products by SIRIMIRI Grab exciting deals and offers from emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad: • Minimum 80% off on handbags and combos by Lapis O Lupo • Flat 22% off on Dr. Vaidya's immunity products • Up to 55% off on home décor products by iHandikart • Up to 30% off on baby products by Softsens • Up to 40% off on gardening equipment by Bio Blooms Agro India Private Limited • Minimum 50% off on men's sleepwear by Dream of Glory Inc • Up to 35% off on PC and wireless accessories by Adcom • Up to 25% off on anti-theft laptop backpacks by Gods Daily Essentials & Personal Care • 20% -70% off on over 40,000 daily essentials products across Grocery, Beauty, Baby, Toys, Healthcare & more • Up to 15% extra savings with over 15,000 combos • Collect & save up to 20% on 80,000 products • Save minimum 20% extra on top brands with repeat delivery & free shipping - Subscribe, set, forget! • Up to 70% off on the largest selection of remote-control vehicles, educational toys, soft toys, toddler toys, games & more • Up to 60% off on 50,000+ products across baby shampoos and lotions, strollers, walker, carriers, wipes and diapers • Up to 70% off on grooming & wellness devices form top brands Philips, Omron, Dr. Trust & more • Up to 40% off on health essentials like apple cider vinegar, vitamin supplements & ayurvedic products • Up to 70% off on the largest selection of Skincare, Haircare, Premium Perfumes, Deos and Makeup products. Get additional INR 1,000 cashback on purchase of Luxury Beauty products • Pet Food from Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin & more at the lowest prices of the season. Up to 65% off on wide range of bestselling Pet Accessories, grooming & healthcare Amazon Business • Amazon Business customers can get access to exclusive deals, new launches and special offer prices on business relevant selection through their Amazon Business account • Additionally, businesses can save more on account of bulk purchase discount and GST invoice for input tax credit • Amazon Business customers can also avail a special 5% cashback on a purchase of above INR 1 lakh • Amazon Business customers can buy from among a wide variety of Corporate Gifting selection a few of which are listed below- • Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera starting at INR 2,999 • Cello Signature Carbon Gift set - Premium Metal Ball Pen with Keychain & Passport Holder with attractive quantity discounts starting at INR 377 • Premium dry fruits combo from Happilo starting at INR 778 • Nonstick cookware starting at INR 499 • Amazon Business customers can also avail big savings by availing the business exclusive offers on commercial selection • Much awaited launch - Philips 600 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV • New Launch - Affordable Mini PC under INR 30,000 with Win 10 Professional • Epson EB-U05 Full HD Projector (White) at INR 63,345 • boAt Stone 1401 Portable Wireless Speaker at just INR 4,299 • Lenovo ThinkPad E14 i5 Thin and light laptop at an amazing price of INR 58,490 • Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 Laptop at INR 31,490 • HP Neverstop Laser Printer at INR 17,499 Amazon Devices and Alexa Exclusives • Get top offers on the bestselling Amazon Devices this Great Indian Festival • Flat 65% off on Echo Dot (3rd Generation) + Wipro smart bulb. Get it for just INR 2,299 • Lowest price ever on Amazon Echo (3rd Generation), available at just INR 6,999 • Flat 50% off on Echo Plus, get it for just INR 7,499 • First time on sale - get flat INR 1,250 off on Echo Dot (4th Generation) • Lowest price ever- get Echo Show 5 for just INR 5,000 • Get newly launched Amazon Smart Plug for just INR 499 when purchased with any Echo smart speaker • First time on sale - Flat 50% off on Fire TV Stick (Latest Gen, 2020) INR 4999 2499, lowest price for Fire TV Stick Lite (Latest Gen, 2020) INR 3999 2099 • Flat 40% off on Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2019) at INR 3999 2399, and Fire TV Stick 4K at INR 5999 3599 • Fire TV customers to get exclusive offers on subscription on 10+ popular apps. Up to 60% off on Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+ and more. • Get additional Alexa exclusive incentives up to INR 1000 on select Echo devices & smart home products when you shop using your Amazon Echo device. Just say, "Alexa, buy Echo Flex" or "Alexa, buy Amazon Smart Plug" or "Alexa, buy Wipro Smart Bulb" • Explore more with Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Just say, "Alexa, what are my deals?", "Alexa, take me to the Small Business store", "Alexa, take me to the Great Indian Bazaar" or pay your utility bills by saying "Alexa, pay my postpaid bill" • Up to INR 4000 off on Kindle e-readers Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys • Up to 50% off on Fiction, Non-fiction and Children's Books • Up to 60% off on Academic Books • Buy 3 or more Books and get additional 10% savings • Up to INR 3000 off on latest gaming consoles • Up to 65% off on Games & up to 50% off on Video Game Accessories • Up to 70% off on antivirus and business software • Minimum 40% off on Treadmills & exercise bikes • Dumbbells & Home Gyms starting at just INR 199 • Up to 60% off on Sports bestsellers Amazon Prime Video • Starting October 15, stream seven new, exciting titles across Indian and International movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video including the latest Amazon Original Series, Amazon Original Movies and global premieres of Indian language titles. • The festive lineup includes: • Halal Love Story (Malayalam) – October 15 • Amazon Original Movie Putham Pudhu Kaalai (Tamil) – October 16 • Amazon Original Series Mirzapur 2 (Hindi) – October 23 • Amazon Original Movie Borat (English)– October 23 • Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada)- October 29 • Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)- October 30 • Chhalaang (Hindi)- November 13 Check out all the offers by clicking here.

About Amazon.in The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus.