Villgro and FPAI invite applications for innovative solutions in Sexual and Reproductive Health

- The Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) and Villgro Innovations Foundation launched the Innovation Challenge for individuals and startups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space - A cohort of 15 innovators will be selected for the immersion support and winners at the end of the program will receive a cash prize of up to Rs. 3.5 lakhs NEW DELHI, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Villgro, India's pioneering incubator for social enterprises in collaboration with Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) announced the launch of Innovation Challenge, an initiative to unearth disruptive ideas and technological solutions in the sexual and reproductive health (SRH) space. This Innovation challenge aims to attract applications from startups as well as individual innovators working to find solutions for challenges in SRH. It is a youth focused program and innovators who would be selected through this challenge will get access to a highly curated immersion program with industry experts to create a pilot prototype solution. Winners would be selected for receiving a cash prize of up to Rs. 3.5 lakhs. Innovators may also be provided with relevant connects for follow on funding and incubation support. Any individual or a group of individuals who are citizens of India or a startup working to find solutions in sexual and reproductive health are eligible to participate in the challenge.

Program Timeline 1. Call for applications: 9th Oct to 30th Oct. 2. Immersion program: 5th Nov to 15th Nov.

3. Rapid prototyping and preparation for virtual pitches: 16th Nov to 28th Nov. 4. Virtual Pitches and Presentation for final cash award: 29th Nov to 3rd Dec.

The solutions by startups or innovators participating in the challenge must address one of the following problem statements: a. Technology-driven solutions for multilingual comprehensive sexual education b. Affordable, easy to use solutions for early diagnosis of pregnancy c. Eco-friendly, affordable, easy to use solutions for dispensing and disposing of sanitary napkins d. Easy and Early diagnosis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) e. Affordable, multiparameter, ovulation monitoring and management solutions On the launch of the Innovation Challenge, Ramanathan. V, Practice Head, Villgro said, 'We are delighted to launch the Innovation Challenge which is a distinct program in the Indian Entrepreneurship ecosystem as it seeks to encourage innovative technological solutions in sexual and reproductive health. Srinivasan Ramanujam, CEO, Villgro added that "India lags behind many countries in the development of infrastructure to deal with sexual and reproductive health problems. With the vibrant innovation ecosystem we have seen in the startup space in India, we expect disruptive solutions in SRH and also provide a platform for many entrepreneurs and innovators to convert their ideas into sustainable business models." Speaking on the need for initiatives like the Innovation Challenge, FPAI said that, "Young people and their sexual and reproductive health needs have emerged as one of the priority areas in the SRHR sector. Young people often lack the information and agency to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights. Over the last two decades, the world has seen an advancement of technology and innovation in every field. The use of technology therefore offers a multitude of opportunities to promote youth sexual and reproductive health, prevention of unplanned pregnancies, better management of menstrual hygiene and menstruation related disorders. It is an opportune time to explore how technology can give rise to pivotal solutions with high impact potential to address the challenges faced by young people." Dr Kalpana Apte, Secretary General, FPA India said, "The Innovation Challenge will facilitate the co-creation of technology-based solutions that will enable more young people to demand information and services pertaining to sexuality education, modern contraception, and reproductive healthcare." For more details/submission of applications, please visit: https://www.villgro.org/current-programs Follow Villgro Innovations Foundation on LinkedIn for more updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/villgro-innovations-foundation/ About Villgro Villgro is one of the world's largest social enterprise incubators. Established in 2001, Villgro creates impactful, innovative and successful enterprises in Energy, Education, Health, and Agribusiness. Since 2001, Villgro has supported 300+ social enterprises that have together raised over INR 1270 million in investments to create more than 3500 jobs and impact over 20 million lives. Apart from India, Villgro also supports social enterprises in Kenya, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Villgro Innovations Foundation has also been recognised as 'Top Incubator' in the country by Startup India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Villgro is the first incubator approved by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) with a hospital partnership (MSMF) to accelerate early-stage medical device innovation. About FPAI FPA India is a premier civil society organisation delivering essential health services focusing on sexual and reproductive health in over 18 states and union territories of India, in regions where key developmental indicators are poor and gender disparities are high. They include Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Delhi.

FPA India works with corporates, businesses and bilateral donors to deliver health services and information, build capacities and advocate for causes that support the community's development and well-being.