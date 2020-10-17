Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:32 IST
Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Oppo India has teased the launch of a special edition of the F17 Pro, Oppo F-Series' slimmest and lightest phone yet. Dubbed Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, the new edition will come in a Matte Gold finish.

The company has not revealed the launch date and pricing details of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, but it will surely arrive ahead of the Diwali festival.

Currently, the Oppo F17 Pro is available in Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White color options and a single 8GB+128GB memory configuration priced at Rs. 22,990 and the upcoming Diwali Edition is expected to arrive in the same price range.

Oppo F17 Pro: Specifications and features

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It sports a dual punch-hole cutout that houses a 16-megapixel main selfie camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The device is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support that fully charges the phone's 4,000mAh battery in 53 minutes.

In the camera department, the Oppo F17 Pro boasts a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080P slo-mo video recording at 120fps, Bokeh video, Ultra Steady Video, Night Mode and more features.

For network and connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port and 3.5mm earphone jack. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader and supports Hi-Res Audio.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Adds details on two men in custody By Sybille de La Hamaide and Thierry ChiarelloPARISCONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France, Oct 17 Reuters - The teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approached...

Kolkata Port unveils new logo, completes 150-yr celebrations

The Kolkata Port Trust, rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port SMP, on Saturday unveiled a fresh logo which will go with the new name. Port chairman Vinit Kumar launched the new logo at the closing ceremony of its 150-year celebrat...

C'garh: Elephant calf drowns in pond in Korba district

A one-month-old elephant calf drowned in a pond when it had gone to drink water with its herd in a forest of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Kendai f...

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020