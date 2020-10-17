Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Oppo India has teased the launch of a special edition of the F17 Pro, Oppo F-Series' slimmest and lightest phone yet. Dubbed Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, the new edition will come in a Matte Gold finish.

The company has not revealed the launch date and pricing details of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, but it will surely arrive ahead of the Diwali festival.

This Diwali, make your loved ones beam bright when you #BeTheLight to spread the light and gift them the new #OPPOF17Pro Matte Gold✨ packed with de-light-ful features and more, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/LhaoR7Zn2g — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 17, 2020

Currently, the Oppo F17 Pro is available in Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White color options and a single 8GB+128GB memory configuration priced at Rs. 22,990 and the upcoming Diwali Edition is expected to arrive in the same price range.

Oppo F17 Pro: Specifications and features

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It sports a dual punch-hole cutout that houses a 16-megapixel main selfie camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The device is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support that fully charges the phone's 4,000mAh battery in 53 minutes.

In the camera department, the Oppo F17 Pro boasts a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080P slo-mo video recording at 120fps, Bokeh video, Ultra Steady Video, Night Mode and more features.

For network and connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port and 3.5mm earphone jack. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader and supports Hi-Res Audio.