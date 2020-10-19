BEMA 2020: Samsung’s Good Vibes app wins ‘The Innovation of the Year’ award

At the Brand Equity Marketing Awards (BEMA) 2020, Samsung's Good Vibes, a two-way communication app for the deafblind has won "The Innovation of the Year" award, the company announced on Monday.

Launched in 2019, the Good Vibes app uses Morse Code, a detailed system of dots, dashes, and spaces used to represent numbers, punctuation, and letters of the alphabet, to convert vibrations into text or voice and vice-versa, allowing the deafblind to have seamless two-way communication with their caregivers and loved ones via their smartphones.

Commenting on the achievement, Moon Goo Chin, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India, said, "Good Vibes is a testimony to what all of us at Samsung believe in. Innovations should transform people's lives. With Good Vibes, we have touched many lives."

"At Samsung, this is the kind of stuff that motivates us. It is our way of giving back to the community. This recognition will inspire all of us at Samsung, and hopefully many others, to create innovations that make the lives of people better."

The Good Vibes app has two interfaces- one for the deafblind that allows them to send a message from the app by tapping on the screen using Morse Code and receive messages as vibrations while the other interface is for a person with normal sight and hearing.

The app has been developed in association with Sense International India, an NGO that supports and advocates for better services for deafblind children and adults in India. It can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.