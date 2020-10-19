Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia to build moon's first 4G cell network for NASA programme

The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday its Nokia Bell Labs' division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the Moon's surface in late 2022. NASA is awarding USD 370 million to 14 companies including to provide technology for the Artemis moon-landing program.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:10 IST
Nokia to build moon's first 4G cell network for NASA programme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon. The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday its Nokia Bell Labs' division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the Moon's surface in late 2022.

NASA is awarding USD 370 million to 14 companies including to provide technology for the Artemis moon-landing program. The program's aim is establish a long-term human presence on the moon as a warm-up for missions to Mars. Nokia released more details of its involvement after an announcement last week by NASA, which said it was giving the company's US unit USD 14.1 million for the network. The U.S. space agency is also funding other innovations in cryogenic fluid management, lunar surface innovation, and descent and landing capability.

Nokia's network will provide critical communications capabilities for tasks astronauts will need to carry out like remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and high-definition video streaming, the company said. The equipment includes base station, antennas and software and is designed to withstand harsh launches and lunar landings and extreme conditions in space.

Nokia is partnering with US company Intuitive Machines, which NASA chose to build a small "hopper lander" that can access lunar craters and carry out high-resolution surveys of the lunar surface over a short distance. "Reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface," Nokia's chief technology officer, Marcus Weldon, said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Tharoor, Dubey again at loggerheads after Cong MP questions companies advertising on 'toxic' channels

A fresh slugfest erupted between the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Information and Technology, Shashi Tharoor, and its BJP member Nishikant Dubey after the Congress MPs remarks questioning the action of reputable compa...

UP: Man sentenced to 10 years on rape charges

A fast-track court on Monday convicted a man from Ghaziabad to 10 years in jail on charges of rape, officials said. The convict, Salman, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad area of the district, was charged under Section 376 of IPC a...

India, Oman agrees to expedite procedures for signing protocol to amend double taxation pact

India and Oman have agreed to expedite their internal procedures for signing and ratification&#160;of a protocol to amend the bilateral double taxation agreement and conclusion of an investment treaty, an official statement said on Monday. ...

Brazil's Butantan says tests show vaccine by China's Sinovac is safe

An experimental vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech appeared to be safe in providing protection against the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, preliminary results of a late stage clinical trial conducted in Brazil showe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020