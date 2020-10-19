Left Menu
Apple Music launches TV channel for music videos

Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos.

19-10-2020
Tech giant Apple has recently launched the channel Apple Music TV which is exclusively for music videos.

According to The Verge, Apple Music TV is a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music videos where American users can watch videos in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the Apple TV app.

The new channel can be seen as a direct shot at YouTube's dominance of the music video space. (ANI)

