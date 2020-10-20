Uniphore and NTT DATA Sign Multi-year Deal to Bring Conversational Service Automation to Contact Centers

Strategic partnership brings together AI, Machine Learning, Automation and expert digital transformation services to better address customer issues, drive agent productivity and help enterprises save money Chennai, India, Palo Alto, Calif., Plano, Texas, United States – Business Wire India In response to an increase in global demand for end-to-end customer service solutions, Uniphore, an early market leader in the Conversational Service Automation (CSA) space, and NTT DATA Services, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced a definitive agreement to co-create new solutions to transform the customer experience market. Based on internal projections and the opportunities currently underway, this partnership could generate more than $50 million in revenue over the next five years. By bringing the technology, skills, and experience of both companies together to solve customer challenges, large enterprises will have access to a powerful platform with enhanced capabilities in intelligent automation, specifically suited for a new generation of contact centers. NTT DATA and Uniphore have an established track record of success with customers in the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries.

With this agreement, NTT DATA will be able to take full advantage of Uniphore’s Conversational Service Automation platform and apply powerful capabilities and technology to improve both agent experience and performance. Uniphore will be able to leverage NTT DATA’s IT and business transformation expertise to improve business outcomes including increasing productivity, lowering costs and transforming the overall end-to-end customer experience. “Health plans are looking to enhance provider and member experience as well as reduce costs,” said Tanvir Khan, Executive Vice President, Dynamic Workplace Services and Business Process Outsourcing, NTT DATA Services. “With Uniphore technology, we can do that and more, by providing actionable insights through interactions analytics. We can empower agents with real-time agent assist and drive cognitive automation through virtual agents.” “Every organization today faces significant challenges as they transform their global contact centers and our customers want experienced guides,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. “Working side by side with an industry leader like NTT DATA creates the perfect combination of technology and services to solve customer issues in new and innovative ways, which enables both consumers and business to thrive. That’s the power of the NTT DATA – Uniphore partnership.” “The market is rapidly transforming for BPOs and only those that move fast and stay ahead of the curve will thrive,” said Anil Vijayan, Vice President at Everest Group. “Given the complexities faced by many organizations in transforming their customers’ experience, and the rapidly evolving landscape, you need vendors to work together to deliver solutions that aim to seamlessly bring together the best of their technology and people capabilities. This NTT DATA—Uniphore partnership is a step in this direction.” “No matter what industry or geographic region a business operates in, customers have high expectations when they reach out for support or information and at the same time, enterprises are looking to reduce costs,” said Jafar Syed, Chief Growth Officer at Uniphore. “Bringing together NTT DATA’s deep expertise and Uniphore’s innovative technology platform can deliver excellent customer service and enable organizations to up level their support without incurring additional costs.” About NTT DATA Services NTT DATA Services is a digital business and IT services leader headquartered in Plano, Texas. We are the largest business unit outside Japan of trusted global innovator NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 provider and part of the $109B NTT Group. With our consultative approach, we leverage deep industry expertise and leading-edge technologies powered by AI, automation and cloud to create practical and scalable solutions that contribute to society and help clients worldwide. Our global team delivers one of the industry’s most robust and integrated portfolios. This includes consulting, applications, data intelligence and analytics, hybrid infrastructure, workplace, cybersecurity and business process services to help organizations accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys.

About Uniphore Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Service Automation. The Company’s vision is to disrupt an outdated customer service model by bridging the gap between human and machine using voice, AI and automation to ensure that every voice, on every call, is truly heard. Uniphore enables businesses globally to deliver transformational customer service by providing an automation platform where digital agents take over transactional conversations from humans, coach agents during calls, and accurately predict language, emotion and intent. All in real-time. Conversational Automation & Analytics, Conversational Assistant and Conversational Security elevate how enterprises support and engage their customers, build loyalty and realize efficiencies.

For more information, please visit www.uniphore.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, facebook, and Instagram.