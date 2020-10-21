Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook sues four individuals for providing fake engagement services

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:25 IST
Facebook sues four individuals for providing fake engagement services
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook said Tuesday it has filed separate lawsuits against four individuals providing fake engagement services that are intended to artificially inflate likes and followers on Instagram.

The social media giant is suing Sean Heilweil and Jarrett Lusso, based in New York, who provided their service using the website boostgram.com and Laila Abou Trabi and Robin Abou Trabi, based in Dubai, who used the website instant-fans.com for violating Instagram's Terms of Use, Policies, and Community Guidelines.

While Boostgram used a network of bots to automate the delivery of likes and followers of Instagram accounts, Instant-fans.com used a network of bots and automation software to offer fake engagement services for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other web services. The latter provides fake engagement services to both individual customers as well as other fake engagement services known as "commercial resellers" of fake engagement.

Apart from this, Facebook, based on the users' complaints, has taken action against businesses running online scams. The social media giant has disabled accounts and sent cease and desist letters to seven businesses in Asia and Europe that were defrauding online users who purchased items from their sites.

These companies posted consumer product ads on Facebook and Instagram and when someone clicked the link in the ad, the user was redirected to a third-party website to complete their purchase. After paying for the item, the user either never received the item or received an item that is different than the item described in the ad. Consumers were unable to return items or obtain a refund.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality in Delhi falls to lower end of very poor category

Delhis pollution level worsened on Wednesday morning with the air quality falling to the lower end of very poor category, a government agency said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhis air quality index AQI was recorded ...

Growing NKorean nuclear threat awaits US election winner

Wheres the war Thats how President Donald Trump defends his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though hes joined the list of U.S. presidents unable to stop the ever-growing nuclear threat from Kim Jong Un. That threat will transcen...

Amnesty: Credible reports protesters shot dead in Nigeria

Amnesty International said late Tuesday there was credible but disturbing evidence that security forces in the megacity of Lagos had fatally shot protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality despite a new curfew going into eff...

Syria's President Assad cuts tax for low-income workers - presidency

Syrias President Bashar al-Assad moved on Wednesday to exempt more low-wage earners from income tax, his office said, as the economy buckles under the weight of U.S. sanctions and nearly a decade of war. The legislative decree, the first su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020