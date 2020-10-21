Acronis Empowers Partners with Acronis #CyberFit Academy

New training and certification courses help partners build technical and sales expertise in the high-demand field of cyber protection SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today launched the Acronis #CyberFit Academy, a new training and certification program designed to deliver valuable insights to channel partners in how to position, sell, and deploy the cyber protection solutions that modern organizations seek. The new educational initiative was announced at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020. Given the fast-changing and ever-evolving cyber landscape, companies must learn how to operate in the new digital reality or their business will cease to exist. Against that backdrop, the Acronis #CyberFit Academy is an active and scalable education engine designed to expand the company's support of partners. With plans to train one million people by 2022, the platform's mission is to ensure partners become experts in cyber protection and can connect clients with the solutions that best meet their needs.

As a special offer, timed to the launch of Acronis #CyberFit Academy, all 2020 training sessions and certification courses will be offered to existing partners free of charge. Guided by a focus on information, training, and education, the courses are available through the Acronis Partner Portal, direct portal, and will be embedded into core products. A new add-on learning subscription can also be attached to an account that enables partners to add their clients to training sessions about specific products. Training will be provided to partners completely online and in bite-sized portions, aligned with the idea of 24/7 momentary learning. With no travel and physical training available, Acronis has created a platform where all partners and their clients can take a course immediately and at their own convenience.

"The success of Acronis is built on the success of our partners, which makes it critical for us to have an active and scalable education engine for the entire Acronis ecosystem," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. "By delivering valuable content in a simplified way directly to service providers, their staff, and their clients, Acronis is empowering our partners with the tools they need to succeed." Platform will offer training and brand-new #CyberFit certification courses in more than 20 languages focused on three major areas – sales, technical, and developer training: Sales training. These courses are designed to advise sales and marketing professionals on how to best position Acronis products and to give them the background knowledge needed to engage potential customers and answer their questions. Technical training. Designed to provide IT professionals with broad knowledge about the usage of both Acronis Cyber Cloud and Acronis Cyber Protect 15 software solutions, these hands-on sessions allow participants to learn and test all product functionality for both products.

Developer training. This course is designed to provide application developers with knowledge on automation and integration to third-party applications in Acronis Cyber Cloud. This hands-on training allow participants to learn and test all product functionality in the cloud. Professional instructors will lead all courses, which are built using an engaging delivery format that features whiteboarding, video and animation, lab work, and live panel discussions. It is all part of a progressive course structure that features in-depth exercises, practical use cases, and exams designed to ensure participants take away practical, applicable knowledge from the training.

Courses will also cover the principle known as the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection. All Acronis solutions are designed to address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) of an organization's data, applications, and systems. The platform will be made available via local training partners, as well as company's own portals. Acronis has also announced that it will be able to customize courses for partners – to meet their unique needs.

In addition to the training available for partners, the Acronis #CyberFit Academy will offer programs for its own employees and end users. "We want the Acronis #CyberFit Academy to be an educational engine for all training and enablement for every member of the Acronis community: from employees to channel partners to end-users, and anyone that wants to be #CyberFit," explains Righter Kunkel, who is heading the Acronis #CyberFit Academy. "Our goal is to train over a million people by 2022." Acronis partners can start exploring the Acronis #CyberFit Academy by visiting the Partner Portal.

About Acronis Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antimalware, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost. Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

