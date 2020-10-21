PicsArt's Design Tools Are Now Available on the Web

- The world's most downloaded creative editing app now on the web to meet demand from 150M+ creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PicsArt, one of the world's largest creative platform, today announced that more than two dozen of its most popular editing and AI-based tools are now available for free and subscription on PicsArt.com. Currently, available tools include a template editor, background and object remover, video slideshow maker, text editor, filters and more. Also included is an entire library of premium content, including stock photography, templates, fonts, and stickers, as well as millions of free-to-edit images submitted by PicsArt's community. More features and premium content will be launched in the coming months. "Over the years, PicsArt has become known for our robust, all-in-one photo and video editing app on mobile," said Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and founder of PicsArt. "But the transition to web is a natural one for us, since so many of our creators already use PicsArt to craft marketing materials. With this, we're one step closer to providing quick, easy, and business-friendly tools for all." Avoyan added that the team is also thrilled to have their most popular tools available in time for the festive season in India and South-east Asian market where many social media creators will be churning out festive-related content.

"We are very excited to announce the web version of PicsArt," said Ravish Jain, Country Head of PicsArt India. "We've already seen immense growth in the Indian market in the last few months with increased usage and downloads, and with the festive season upon us, we expect many users to explore the web version in conjunction with the app." With more than one billion downloads to date, PicsArt's suite of editing apps are fun, creative and easy to use, making it especially appealing to an emerging class of prosumers who are looking for new ways to work creatively. Some of PicsArt's currently available web editing tools include: Thousands of easy-to-edit templates : Templates for everything from social media graphics to blog thumbnails, flyers, posters, announcements, and more Stock photography & stickers : An entire library of free-to-use stock images, backgrounds, and stickers Hundreds of fonts: Fonts of all sizes and styles to overlay on an image or creation Magic effects and filters : Dozens of magic effects and filters including PicsArt's most popular Sketch and Canvas Effect that transform photos into a one-of-a-kind work of art Background removal and replace: Makes the background of any photo transparent with just one click. Users can also select a different color, textured, or scenic background Object removal : Removes an unwanted object or person from any image. Style transfer: Copies the style from any uploaded image to give a new image the same look, feel and aesthetic In recent months, PicsArt also announced the acquisition of video motion effects startup D'efekt (now EFEKT Video Maker by PicsArt), making its creative suite even more advanced AI-powered video editing functionality. Basic video creation is currently available with PicsArt's web capabilities, but more robust video editing features, including EFEKT's video motion effects, will be added early next year.

Availability PicsArt's web tools are now available online at www.picsart.com. Premium features and cross-device access are included with a PicsArt Gold subscription. Users can also sign up for a free 30-day trial. About PicsArt PicsArt is the world's #1 creative platform leading the visual storytelling revolution. It has been a top 20 most downloaded app for six consecutive quarters. Every month, the PicsArt community creates, remixes and shares billions of visual stories using the company's powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. PicsArt has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates and more. PicsArt is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android and Windows devices. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Yerevan, Armenia; Beijing; Tokyo; Los Angeles; New Delhi; and Moscow, PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and Siguler Guff & Company. Download the app or visit picsart.com or picsart.com/brands/ for more information.