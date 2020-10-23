DJ KSHMR Releases Flaming New Song 'One More Round' for Garena Free Fire

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Global sensation and award winning musician DJ KSHMR and Asian gaming company Garena’s Free Fire announced an exclusive global partnership last month. Garena unveils an exclusive look at the features of Free Fire x KSHMR partnership, in collaboration with Warner Music Group’s iconic Dance label Spinnin’ Records, including updates on ‘Character K’ and the new song ‘One More Round’. The game will have an exclusive and unique character, Modelled on the Dutch Dance label’s pioneering DJ/Producer. KSHMR’s in-game Free Fire ‘Character K’, will be available to players from, 16 October 2020.

'One Round’ by KSHMR and Jeremy Oceans. The song KSHMR wrote for Free Fire’s BOOYAH Day is out now! ‘One More Round’, presented by both Jeremy Oceans and KSHMR himself, plays heavily on DJ KSHMR’s signature vocal-driven production style, and delivers the same energy as users get from playing Free Fire. 'One More Round’ personifies courage and bravery, setting the tone with building guitar chords that burst into blazing beats and drops. Adding an air of mystery, a building drumline results in a brazen, up-tempo record. ‘One More Round’ talks about the camaraderie between friends, how they will be there for one another and come together. Just like the players in Free Fire, they are also always up for One More Round, whatever life throws at them, even after the lights go down. Stay tuned, as the official music releases on October 19th.

DJ KSHMR has appeared in DJ Mag’s top 100 DJs consecutively since the past five years. His fan following on social media knows no bounds, with over a million followers on Instagram, and over 2 million on Facebook. His popularity on YouTube grows exponentially by the second, with a rapidly increasing number of followers and views. Find the song here Spotify | Amazon Music Music Video, | Spotify | Amazon Music Music Video releases on 19th October 2020.

Image 1: KSHMR - One More Round Image 2: Character K PWR PWR.