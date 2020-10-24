Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US

Additionally, the OnePlus 8T+ 5G which is exclusive to T-Mobile also carries the same specs and price tag as the regular model. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 8T+ 5G will get the device for 50% off via 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line of service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:42 IST
OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US

The OnePlus 8T 5G has officially gone on sale in the U.S. Announced last week, the new flagship phone is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options and a single 12GB+256GB memory configuration priced at USD749.

Additionally, the OnePlus 8T+ 5G which is exclusive to T-Mobile also carries the same specs and price tag as the regular model. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 8T+ 5G will get the device for 50% off via 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line of service.

OnePlus is also offering 50% off on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan for a limited time period.

OnePlus 8T 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus 8T 5G has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging support, delivering a day of power in just 15 minutes and a 100% charge in only 39 minutes. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G has a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30/60 fps, Video Nightscape, Video Portrait, Video Tracking and Super Stabilization. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Cong asks Mehbooba to desist from making 'provocative', 'irresponsible' remarks on national flag

Asking former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to desist from making highly provocative and irresponsible remarks on the national flag, the Congress unit in the Union Territory on Saturday strongly condemned the PDP chiefs st...

Bulgarian capital Sofia shuts nightclubs as COVID infections surge

Bulgarias capital Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will close nightclubs and discos on Sunday for two weeks as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections straining its health system, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on Satur...

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020