OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US
The OnePlus 8T 5G has officially gone on sale in the U.S. Announced last week, the new flagship phone is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options and a single 12GB+256GB memory configuration priced at USD749.
Get 50% off the new OnePlus 8T+ 5G when you add a line at T-Mobile. Ultra Stops at Nothing! pic.twitter.com/DtbwGS1hPT— OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) October 23, 2020
OnePlus is also offering 50% off on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan for a limited time period.
OnePlus 8T 5G: Specifications
The OnePlus 8T 5G has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast-charging support, delivering a day of power in just 15 minutes and a 100% charge in only 39 minutes. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.
In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G has a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30/60 fps, Video Nightscape, Video Portrait, Video Tracking and Super Stabilization. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.
