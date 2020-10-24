Left Menu
Idemia launches accelerator card programme for fintech firms

Our Accelerator Card Program does just that and ensures that we can help the processors, BaaS providers and FinTech customers get their products to market as quickly as possible and expand globally without the need to start a new project in each country," Stuart Yaxley, Senior Vice-President, Global Accounts and FinTechs for Financial Institutions at Idemia said. With IDEMIA's digital assets, customers will be able to blend the physical card with digital services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:30 IST
Representative image

French augmented identity firm Idemia on Saturday said it has launched an accelerator card programme for financial technology firms and neobanks which would help them in their card issuance process. The programme allows a rapid process from cardholder onboarding to card issuance and enables fintech firms and new age banks to issue cards in any marketplace, the company said in a statement.

Idemia said that it has dedicated teams and a network of 30 service centres in 26 countries to help fintech firms create a card product and fully differentiate the product in the marketplace. "We recognise that the FinTech world needs innovative solutions and to move quickly. Our Accelerator Card Program does just that and ensures that we can help the processors, BaaS providers and FinTech customers get their products to market as quickly as possible and expand globally without the need to start a new project in each country," Stuart Yaxley, Senior Vice-President, Global Accounts and FinTechs for Financial Institutions at Idemia said.

With IDEMIA's digital assets, customers will be able to blend the physical card with digital services. The FinTech Accelerator Card Programme not only provides a seamless process for a successful card launch, but also it delivers additional digital services such as mobile identity proofing for customer on-boarding and IDEMIA Card Connect, a way to activate a card or provide secure customer authentication by tapping the contactless card on the phone, the company said.

IDEMIA's digital assets can also enable FinTechs to enrich their mobile banking apps with new payment features via digital cards, reinventing the customer journey for both proximity and remote payments.

