Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish

The new website, amazon.se, will also offer tens of thousands of products from Swedish businesses, said Alex Ootes, vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon. Orders over 229 crowns and shipping from Amazon's distribution centre would be delivered free of charge, the company said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:44 IST
Lost in translation: Amazon website launch trips over faulty Swedish
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc's long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Sweden's. The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products across 30 categories, had used faulty translation from English to Swedish, allowing offensive words in product descriptions.

The word valdtakt, which means rape in Swedish, is being used on several products instead of raps - the correct Swedish word for a plant. Some product descriptions use a Swedish word for male genitals, instead of the word for rooster, and a frying pan has been listed as a product for women.

Users took to Twitter to point out the errors but Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. "Your choice of words is a catastrophe for your launch and you need a new director for overseas sales. I assume your shares will plummet in response," said https://twitter.com/lorrie_e/status/1321435741470269446 one Twitter user.

Another user pointed out that the cost of a product listed on the Swedish website was higher than one on its German website. Swedish customers could already shop on Amazon through its websites in other European countries such as Germany, and get their purchases shipped in, but this often meant paying high delivery charges.

Still, shares of budget DIY and homeware retailer Clas Ohlson, fashion specialist Boozt AB, and e-books seller Storytel fell between 2% and 5% on Amazon's entry. The new website, amazon.se, will also offer tens of thousands of products from Swedish businesses, said Alex Ootes, vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon.

Orders over 229 crowns and shipping from Amazon's distribution centre would be delivered free of charge, the company said. Most deliveries would be made by postal company Postnord and shoppers will also have the option of priority shipping, with packages delivered within two days.

Amazon shares were down 2.7% at 1501 GMT.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration opens pristine Alaska forest to logging

The Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a plan to open vast portions of the nations largest national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging. The move lifts longstanding restrictions on tree harvests in the southeastern Alaska for...

Slovakia extends partial lockdown to Nov. 8

Slovakias government has extended the countrys partial lockdown until Nov. 8, adding people with negative tests for coronavirus to the list of exceptions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The government tightened restrictions ...

Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

Baghdad Iraq, October 28 ANIXinhua The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered ca...

Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next years Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020