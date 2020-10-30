Left Menu
Google One brings VPN for Android service, Pro Sessions for 2TB plan members

In addition, Google is rolling out 'Pro Sessions by Google One' with VPN support. With Pro Sessions, Google One 2TB+ plan members can schedule a personal online session with a Google expert on a wide range of topics at both basic and advanced levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-10-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 08:46 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google One is bringing a new VPN for Android service for its 2TB and higher plan subscribers, providing an extra layer of online protection by encrypting the device's online traffic. It adds to the other existing member benefits included with 2 TB and higher Google One plans.

"We already build advanced security into all our products, and the VPN extends that security to encrypt all of your phone's online traffic, no matter what app or browser you're using," Google wrote in a blog post.

Built into the Google One app, it just needs one tap from the Google One Android app to enable the VPN. Google One plans start at 100GB (USD1.99/month), however, to get access to the VPN, one needs to be a member of the 2TB plan that starts at USD9.99 per month or USD99.99 annually.

Gif Credit: Google

So, if you are already a member of the Google One 2 TB or higher plan, you will get access to the VPN at no additional cost. Members sharing the plan with family members (up to five additional people) can also enable the VPN on their own devices at no extra cost.

In addition, Google is rolling out 'Pro Sessions by Google One' with VPN support. With Pro Sessions, Google One 2TB+ plan members can schedule a personal online session with a Google expert on a wide range of topics at both basic and advanced levels.

Availability

The VPN by Google One service will initially come to the United States in the coming weeks through the Google One Android app and will expand to other regions and to iOS, Windows and Mac in the coming months. On the other hand, Pro Sessions will be available in the coming weeks to all 2TB plan members in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

