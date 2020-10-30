Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus 7 / 7T Series get OxygenOS Open Beta 19 / Open Beta 9

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:20 IST
OnePlus 7 / 7T Series get OxygenOS Open Beta 19 / Open Beta 9
Image Credit: Twitter (@OnePlus_IN)

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 19 and Open Beta 9 update, respectively. The newest update brings October 2020 security patch and fixes the front camera flashback issue as well.

OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro users who were on previous versions of Open Beta will receive the new builds as OTAs. Announcing the update on OnePlus forums, the company noted that these builds are sometimes not as stable as official OTAs generally are and by installing these updates, users accept the potential risks.

The new beta is based on Android 10. Here's the official changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 19 and Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series:

System

  • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Camera

  • Fixed the flashback issue when switched to the front camera in particular cases

Last week, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T Series received a stable OTA update with September 2020 security patch along with a few bug fixes and optimizations.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kung Fu Panda 4 to have more insights on Po, Ping's family, Po vs Kai & many more

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official announcement. Seeing the remarkable success of Kung Fu Panda 3, fans are desperate to know when they will get the fourth movie.Kung Fu Panda 4 is a highly demanding computer-animated movie animated ...

Brazil prosecutors file appeal against BHP, Vale dam compensation deal

Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a lawsuit contesting a compensation package for victims from a 2015 collapsed dam jointly owned by mining giants BHP and Vale, arguing that the package is far too low. The move comes after pro...

Sports News Roundup: Falcons' Harris ejected after hit on Panthers' Bridgewater; Timberwolves' Beasley facing felony charges and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Falcons Harris ejected after hit on Panthers BridgewaterCarolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly knocked out of the Panthers Thursday game after a play that saw the ejection of ...

Madagascar PM, ministers meet Indian envoy; review bilateral relations

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay headed a meeting to review the relations between India and Madagascar, which was attended by Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar and several Madagascar cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Henry R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020