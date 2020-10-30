OnePlus 7 / 7T Series get OxygenOS Open Beta 19 / Open Beta 9

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 19 and Open Beta 9 update, respectively. The newest update brings October 2020 security patch and fixes the front camera flashback issue as well.

OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro users who were on previous versions of Open Beta will receive the new builds as OTAs. Announcing the update on OnePlus forums, the company noted that these builds are sometimes not as stable as official OTAs generally are and by installing these updates, users accept the potential risks.

The new beta is based on Android 10. Here's the official changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 19 and Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series:

System

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Camera

Fixed the flashback issue when switched to the front camera in particular cases

Last week, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T Series received a stable OTA update with September 2020 security patch along with a few bug fixes and optimizations.