OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update

The newly-launched OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update globally. The newest 11.0.2.3 update optimizes Bluetooth connection and phone's power consumption and fixes a couple of issues as well.
The OTA update is being rolled out in stages which means it will reach a small percentage of users today and a broader rollout will begin in a few days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs.
Here's the full changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update:
System
- Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation
- Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
Bluetooth
- Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency
- Improved connection stability
Gallery
- Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo
Network
- Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity
The OnePlus 8T was launched in mid-October with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone is fuelled by a 4500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. It houses a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.
