OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:31 IST
OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update

The newly-launched OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update globally. The newest 11.0.2.3 update optimizes Bluetooth connection and phone's power consumption and fixes a couple of issues as well.

The OTA update is being rolled out in stages which means it will reach a small percentage of users today and a broader rollout will begin in a few days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update:

System

  • Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation
  • Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Bluetooth

  • Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency
  • Improved connection stability

Gallery

  • Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo

Network

  • Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity

The OnePlus 8T was launched in mid-October with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is fuelled by a 4500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. It houses a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

