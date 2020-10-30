OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS update

The newly-launched OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update globally. The newest 11.0.2.3 update optimizes Bluetooth connection and phone's power consumption and fixes a couple of issues as well.

The OTA update is being rolled out in stages which means it will reach a small percentage of users today and a broader rollout will begin in a few days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update:

System

Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation

Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Bluetooth

Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency

Improved connection stability

Gallery

Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo

Network

Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity

The OnePlus 8T was launched in mid-October with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is fuelled by a 4500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. It houses a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.