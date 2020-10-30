Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-Russian athletics federation staff receive lengthy bans in Lysenko case

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday suspended former Russian athletics federation officials Elena Ikonnikova and Elena Orlova for eight years and six years respectively for obstructing an anti-doping investigation into high jumper Danil Lysenko. Russia's athletics federation has been suspended since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among the country's track and field athletes.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:56 IST
Doping-Russian athletics federation staff receive lengthy bans in Lysenko case

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday suspended former Russian athletics federation officials Elena Ikonnikova and Elena Orlova for eight years and six years respectively for obstructing an anti-doping investigation into high jumper Danil Lysenko. Lysenko, who won silver in the high jump at the 2017 world championships, failed to file his whereabouts on three occasions and was provisionally suspended in 2018 as three strikes in a 12-month period constituted an anti-doping violation.

Last year, the AIU concluded that federation officials had provided "false explanations and forged documents" to the AIU to explain Lysenko's whereabouts failures. "The Disciplinary Tribunal has upheld the AIU's charge and banned RusAF staff Elena Ikonikkova and Elena Orlova for eight years and six years respectively under World Athletics rules for failing to comply with AIU's demands in the Danil Lysenko whereabouts investigation," it said in a statement https://twitter.com/aiu_athletics/status/1322184256278482944.

"In addition to these charges, the AIU has charged the two individuals along with several other senior federation officials with Tampering & Complicity in connection with whereabouts violations committed by Lysenko in Nov '19." Reuters has contacted the federation for comment.

The tribunal found that both Ikonnikova and Orlova had failed to provide their mobile phones and electronic storage devices for inspection by the AIU in relation to the investigation into Lysenko's whereabouts failures. Russia's athletics federation has been suspended since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among the country's track and field athletes.

Also Read: Panel recommends granting permission to Dr Reddy's for phase 2 trials of Russian COVID vaccine

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Football Association place bid to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

The Qatar Football Association QFA has successfully completed the bidding process to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, covering all legal formalities required by the Asian Football Confederation AFC. The move comes as part of the Qatar Football ...

After Durga Puja, BJP organises Laxmi Puja in Bengal

After organising a Durga Puja for the first time in West Bengal, the BJP on Friday performed its maiden Laxmi Puja in an attempt to reach out to the people of the state ahead of next years assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ha...

Reliance Industries Q2 net falls 15 pc on weak oil business

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 15 per cent drop in second quarter net profit after a slump in core oil and chemicals business dragged down continued good showing in consumer-facing verticals such as ...

Bihar Cong leaders meet Guv; seek dismissal of Nitish govt

Bihar Congress leaders met Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday and demanded dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government in the midst of the ongoing state assembly polls, holding it responsible for the firing in Munger during a Durga Puja event th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020