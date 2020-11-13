Left Menu
Development News Edition

CHTF2020 Opens in Shenzhen China to Showcase Global Pioneering Technologies and Discuss Future High-tech Trends

In addition, China High-tech Forum will be held concurrently, sharing insights of world experts and the latest trends in high-tech development. At the fair, visitors are dazzled by a large number of innovative high-tech products, such as the glass-based MiniLED that can greatly improve the display effect of LCD products, Corerain's CAISA chip that can become an important engine in the smart era, and the graphene-reinforced composite coating that can promote the industrial application of new materials.

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 13-11-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 10:02 IST
CHTF2020 Opens in Shenzhen China to Showcase Global Pioneering Technologies and Discuss Future High-tech Trends
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd High-tech Fair (CHTF2020) kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Guangdong, China on November 11, 2020, The opening ceremony was attended by academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, global scientists, as well as consuls of Belgium, Austria, Spain, and Poland in China. With a 140,000m2 exhibition area, the five-day event will gather 3,300 domestic and overseas exhibitors, and present more than 140 activities. The exhibition covers various high-tech fields, including IT, energy conservation, environmental protection, building technology, new energy, new materials, smart medical care, aerospace, optoelectronic display, smart city, and advanced manufacturing. In addition, China High-tech Forum will be held concurrently, sharing insights of world experts and the latest trends in high-tech development.

At the fair, visitors are dazzled by a large number of innovative high-tech products, such as the glass-based MiniLED that can greatly improve the display effect of LCD products, Corerain's CAISA chip that can become an important engine in the smart era, and the graphene-reinforced composite coating that can promote the industrial application of new materials. Among them, 69 products were rated as "CHTF2020 Excellent Innovative Products". In addition, many overseas exhibitors are eye-catching. The Russian delegation brought 17 exhibitors, including Kuzbass State Technical University and Russia Research Institute of Complex Problems of Cardiovascular Disease, to display core technologies involving radio science, 3D printing, nanomaterial, complex cardiovascular diseases, and clean energy.

The Brazilian delegation that participated in the fair for the first time brought 29 high-tech companies for the online exhibition. They showcased their latest agricultural technologies such as the innovative sugarcane planting system, as well as digital communications, and more. The China High-Tech Forum, as an integral part of CHTF2020, consists of multiple theme forums such as "New Era, Technology and Economy" and "Emerging Technologies Shaping the World". Academicians, top scientists and economists, as well as senior executives from well-known companies such as IBM, Huawei, Bosch, Fujitsu, Cisco, and China Mobile, delivered speeches and shared insights at the forum, focusing on technological innovation, win-win development, and post-pandemic development mode.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333230/image.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Frothing in Yamuna: DPCC seals two polluting units, orders closure of 15 others

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC has sealed two polluting units and ordered closure of 15 others which may have caused frothing in the Yamuna. The polluting units which were sealed included an automobile service station-cum-showro...

Australia expects "technical" issues blighting trade with China to be resolved

Australia expects that technical issues disrupting trade with China will be resolved as soon as possible, deputy foreign affairs and trade secretary Christopher Langman said on Friday.Ties with China, Australias biggest trading partner, bec...

PNG prime minister faces leadership test after allies withdraw support

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the parliamentary opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific ...

UPDATE 2-Philippines hunts for dozens missing after its deadliest typhoon this year

Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces. Vamco, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020