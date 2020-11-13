INCA Internet expands to India and Southeast Asia with nProtect AppGuard

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INCA Internet Co., Ltd, the leading online and mobile security solution vendor headquartered in South Korea, today announced its expansion to India and Southeast Asia with their flagship mobile app security solution, nProtect AppGuard. The company has recently partnered with Codec Networks in New Delhi, India and is also planning to carry out new partner contracts in Southeast Asian countries to ensure that mobile applications are secure and protected, especially in the mobile gaming and financial service industry. In recent years, the real money earning games became increasingly popular. More cheaters are willing to use various cheating tools to gain an unfair advantage over an opponent, which may eventually lead to business failure. On the other hand, due to poor coding and application source code vulnerability, user information can be leaked through repackaged apps. Criminals are able to steal victims' money using stolen user credentials. This could become a very serious problem because the number of users of mobile banking is growing rapidly.

To help solve the problem, INCA Internet has rolled out more improvements to protect mobile applications against debugging or hacking techniques such as magisk, macros, and auto-click. nProtect AppGuard is a mobile in-app security solution that encompasses anti-cheating, anti-forgery and hardening capabilities such as anti-debugging, anti-emulation and encryption.

Currently, it provides a wide range of mobile games, financial services, e-commerce, and public sector app services locally and abroad. Some of the clients using the nProtect's security solution are global companies such as Sega, Bandai Namco, Line games, and other top tier financial service companies. About INCA Internet Founded in January 2000, nProtect, also known as INCA Internet, is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and provides online and mobile banking/payment security to financial institutions, game companies and public agencies. Over 100 million endpoint users from more than 1,000 organizations rely on nProtect's security solutions to secure their computer and mobile devices against malware, phishing, and number of other security threats. Global fintech and game companies such as Sega, Bandai Namco, Line games, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and HSBC trust and use nProtect security solution.

For more information, contact INCA Internet Co., Ltd. • E-mail: gscbiz@inca.co.kr • Website: https://appguard.nprotect.com/en/index.html