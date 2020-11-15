Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpaceX and NASA set for first operational astronaut mission to space

SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, was due on Sunday to launch four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft. The company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, was set for liftoff atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. Eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:34 IST
SpaceX and NASA set for first operational astronaut mission to space
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, was due on Sunday to launch four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

The company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, was set for liftoff atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. Eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 27-hour ride to the space station, an orbiting laboratory some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday.

But the launch was postponed for a day due to forecasts of gusty winds - remnants of Tropical Storm Eta - that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9's reusable booster stage difficult, NASA officials said. NASA is calling the flight its first "operational" mission for a rocket and crew-vehicle system that was 10 years in the making. It represents a new era of commercially developed spacecraft - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - for sending Americans into orbit.

"This is the culmination of years of work and effort from a lot of people, and a lot of time," Benji Reed, SpaceX senior director of human spaceflight programs, told reporters on Friday. "We have built what I would call one of the safest launch vehicles and spacecraft ever." A trial flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon in August, carrying just two astronauts to and from the space station, marked NASA's first human space mission to be launched from U.S. soil in nine years, following the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

In the intervening years, U.S. astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft. The Resilience crew includes commander Mike Hopkins and two fellow NASA astronauts, mission pilot Victor Glover and physicist Shannon Walker. They will joined by Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, making his third trip to space after previously flying on the U.S. shuttle in 2005 and Soyuz in 2009.

Musk, the billionaire SpaceX chief executive who is also CEO of electric carmaker and battery manufacturer Tesla Inc , will likely not be watching the liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center launch control room as usual, NASA officials said. Musk said on Saturday that he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19. SpaceX and NASA have conducted contact-tracing and determined that Musk had not come into contact with anyone who interacted with the astronauts.

"Our astronauts have been in quarantine for weeks, and they should not have had contact with anybody," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said on Friday. "They should be in good shape." NASA contracted SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to develop competing space capsules aimed at replacing its shuttle program and weaning the United States from dependence on Russian rockets to send astronauts to space.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Crackers, farm fires, unfavorable meteorology led to more pollution this Diwali against 2019

Pollution levels were higher in Delhi this Diwali as compared to last year and it could be attributed to bursting of firecrackers, higher share of stubble burning and unfavourable meteorology during the festival season, according to the Cen...

Sports News Roundup: Hamilton takes seventh F1 title in style; Man in firing line no problem for Langer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 listStarting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Satur...

Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, Italian study shows

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute INT of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.The W...

Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72

Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72. The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday without giving a cause of death.Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020