YouTube introduces audio ads to drive brand awareness, expand reach

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:04 IST
YouTube introduces audio ads to drive brand awareness, expand reach
YouTube Logo Image Credit: ANI

YouTube has introduced audio ads, a new format that will help users expand their reach and drive brand awareness for their target audience. The new ad format will be targeting audiences who listen to music, podcasts, or other audio content on the Google-owned video streaming platform.

YouTube audio ads, currently in beta, are characterized by creatives where the audio soundtrack plays the starring role in delivering a users' message. The visual component is typically a still image or simple animation.

The support page for YouTube audio ads highlights the following benefits of the new ad format:

  • Efficient reach: Extends reach of video campaigns into new inventory at a low cost
  • Simplified buying: Buying and campaign setup is the same as other YouTube ad formats
  • Streamlined targeting and measurement features: Use advanced audiences, get access to the latest version of Brand Lift measurement, and see your reporting in Google Ads
  • Lower creative production costs: Audio ads are often cheaper to produce than video ads, as the recommended visual component is a still image or a simple animation.

YouTube audio ads are available in beta via auction on Google Ads and Display & Video 360 on a CPM basis with the same audience targeting options, bidding strategies and Brand Lift measurement capabilities as the video campaigns.

Furthermore, YouTube is launching dynamic music lineups, dedicated pre-built segments that help reach the audience using the most relevant country-specific content. It features dedicated groups of music-focused channels across popular genres such as Latin music, K-pop, hip-hop and Top 100, as well as interests like fitness to reach music fans globally and drive business results.

"Using both video and audio ads together, you can reach more people, consuming content they love, with the ad format that's best suited for their unique YouTube experience," YouTube wrote in a blog post.

