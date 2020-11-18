New features rolling out to Google Fit app and Wear OS by Google

Google is rolling out a few new updates to its health and fitness app, Fit, and Wear OS by Google to make them more useful for users.

The Google Fit app on Android and iOS is being revamped to bring all of the health and wellness information across different connected apps and devices into a single easy-to-view hub.

Users will now be able to view a summary of their health metrics and if they are meeting the daily and weekly goals, all at a glance on the home screen. Additionally, they can view the most recent workout and keep track of their heart rate, weight and blood pressure trends over time.

The update introduces bedtime tools like sleep information to help users track their nightly activity, view sleep stages, set a goal for the bedtime schedule and more. Connected devices such as Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch, Oura Ring or Withings sleep tracking mat, and sleep-tracking app like Sleep As Android or Sleep Cycle will support this feature.

The Google Fit app will also allow users to view a summary of their walk or run on a map, along with pace and mile markers. Users can now share stats, routes or photos from your favorite Google Fit journal entries to social media or via messaging apps.

On the 'Wear OS by Google' smartwatches, a new shortcut has been added to the Google Fit Workouts Tile. The shortcut will take users to their most recent or favorite workouts while also providing the ability to see all health metrics in one view on the screen. Further, users can set goals for their workouts and receive pace alerts too.

The weather experience on Wear OS by Google smartwatches is also getting an update, giving it a bolder look that's easier on the eyes. It will now provide more relevant forecast details, including precipitation and weather alerts.

Lastly, the new Breathe Tile will help users decompress with easier access to guided breathing sessions. Once it's finished, users can view a summary of the changes in heart rate as well as a recap of the breathing sessions for the week.