Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mi Smart Band 5 Strap Series launched in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:27 IST
Mi Smart Band 5 Strap Series launched in India

Xiaomi today announced the launch of the Mi Smart Band 5 Strap Series in India. With this launch, Mi Band 5 users can now choose from five different strap colors as per their moods and needs.

The Mi Smart Band 5 Strap Series features Orange, Black, Teal, Purple and Navy Blue color straps with each priced at Rs 299. The Mi Smart Band 5 straps are available for purchase via Mi.com. The straps come in a single body design and are made of skin-friendly TPU material with a matte finish.

Mi Smart Band 5: Features

The Mi Smart Band 5 boasts a 1.1-inch dynamic color AMOLED display with 450 nits of peak brightness and unlimited watch faces to choose from. The fitness band is water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

As for health and wellness tracking, it comes with an Automatic Activity Detection function for daily activity tracking, upgraded PPG biosensor for accurate 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress tracker and guided breathing exercises. The Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) tracks all activities in real-time and generates a PAI score based on users' personal profile and advises users how active they need to be to stay healthy.

Further, the fitness band comes with a Women's Health Tracking feature that tracks the menstrual cycle and provides reminders in advance. It also offers 11 professional sports modes including Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Jump Rope, Power Walking, Pool Swimming, Yoga, jump rope, Rowing machine and Freestyle.

The Mi Smart Band 5 supports magnetic charging that fully charges the fitness band in less than two hours and can last up to two weeks on normal mode and three weeks on power-saving mode. Other features include- Idle Alerts, app notifications, weather forecast, music control, remote camera control, Find My Phone and OTA upgrade.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen surveillance, testing

The Centre has rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur reporting high number of COVID-19 cases to support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical manage...

Kotak Securities to waive brokerage for intra-day trades on new offering

In aggressive play in an industry disrupted by discount brokerages, Kotak Securities KS on Thursday launched an offering where intra-day trading will become free. For all the other trades, a customer will have to pay a flat charge of Rs 20 ...

MP govt to give 200 days of MNREGA work in Naxal-hit Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government will provide 200 days of work under MNREGA, instead of the present 100 days, in the Left-Wing Extremism LWE-affected Balaghat district of the state to ensur...

WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce prevent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020