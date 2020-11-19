Mi Smart Band 5 Strap Series launched in India

Xiaomi today announced the launch of the Mi Smart Band 5 Strap Series in India. With this launch, Mi Band 5 users can now choose from five different strap colors as per their moods and needs.

The Mi Smart Band 5 Strap Series features Orange, Black, Teal, Purple and Navy Blue color straps with each priced at Rs 299. The Mi Smart Band 5 straps are available for purchase via Mi.com. The straps come in a single body design and are made of skin-friendly TPU material with a matte finish.

Mi fans, Introducing #MiSmartBand5Strap Series to match your lifestyle.😎Available in 5 colours:- Orange- Black- Teal- Purple- Navy Blue Available at ₹299 on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT. Buy now: https://t.co/YJAuZb59bJ pic.twitter.com/Wi3NpLCKHP — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) November 19, 2020

Mi Smart Band 5: Features

The Mi Smart Band 5 boasts a 1.1-inch dynamic color AMOLED display with 450 nits of peak brightness and unlimited watch faces to choose from. The fitness band is water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

As for health and wellness tracking, it comes with an Automatic Activity Detection function for daily activity tracking, upgraded PPG biosensor for accurate 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress tracker and guided breathing exercises. The Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) tracks all activities in real-time and generates a PAI score based on users' personal profile and advises users how active they need to be to stay healthy.

Further, the fitness band comes with a Women's Health Tracking feature that tracks the menstrual cycle and provides reminders in advance. It also offers 11 professional sports modes including Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Jump Rope, Power Walking, Pool Swimming, Yoga, jump rope, Rowing machine and Freestyle.

The Mi Smart Band 5 supports magnetic charging that fully charges the fitness band in less than two hours and can last up to two weeks on normal mode and three weeks on power-saving mode. Other features include- Idle Alerts, app notifications, weather forecast, music control, remote camera control, Find My Phone and OTA upgrade.