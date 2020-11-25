Left Menu
Development News Edition

British publisher Future to buy Go Compare for $793 mln

Shares in Future, whose titles also include Homes & Gardens, PC Gamer, TV Times and Woman's Weekly, were down 10%, reflecting the plan to issue new shares. GoCo's non-executive chairman and largest shareholder Peter Wood has given an irrevocable undertaking to back the deal with his 29.65% stake, Future said, adding it had secured support from the owners of 33.56% of GoCo in total so far.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:57 IST
British publisher Future to buy Go Compare for $793 mln

British publisher Future has agreed to buy the owner of price comparison website Go Compare for 594 million pounds ($793 million) to link titles such as Ideal Home and Country Life with information on choosing financial products. GoCo Group shareholders will receive 0.052497 new Future shares and 33 pence in cash, valuing each GoCo Group share at 136 pence, the companies said on Wednesday. That represents a premium of 23.6% based on Tuesday's closing price.

Shares in GoCo, whose Go Compare website is known for its opera-singing mascot Gio Compario, jumped to a two-year high and were last trading at 125 pence. Shares in Future, whose titles also include Homes & Gardens, PC Gamer, TV Times and Woman's Weekly, were down 10%, reflecting the plan to issue new shares.

GoCo's non-executive chairman and largest shareholder Peter Wood has given an irrevocable undertaking to back the deal with his 29.65% stake, Future said, adding it had secured support from the owners of 33.56% of GoCo in total so far. GoCo was spun out of eSure four years ago, an insurance group founded by Wood.

Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne said a counterbid from within the sector could not be ruled out, but that the backing from Wood was "a huge plank of support for Future's ambitions". Investec said Future already produced content in the home sector, so adding GoCo would enable a customer to read an article, then click on an e-commerce tab to go to GoCo to buy home insurance.

"This will greatly increase the eyeballs on GoCo's content and enable a new vertical for monetisation for Future," its analysts said. Future announced the deal alongside results that showed a 79% jump in adjusted operating profit to 93.4 million pounds on revenue up 53% to 339.6 million pounds for the year to Sept. 30.

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

Also Read: British police detain man after car crashes into police station

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to take steps to reopen medical colleges from or before Dec 1

The Union Health Ministry Wednesday asked state governments to initiate steps for reopening of medical colleges from December 1 or before it, but with strict adherence to all COVID-19 related guidelines. Educational institutions in the co...

Desalination project: BJP MLA seeks 'cost-effective' options

Days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved setting up of a desalination project in Mumbai to mitigate water cuts, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday demanded the city civic body explore other options to plug a water ...

Gehlot compliments DAIC team for producing wonderful and unique documentary

Union Minister Dr ThawarChand Gehlot, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment e-released a Documentary entitled Illustrations and Calligraphy in the constitution of India produced by Dr Ambedkar International Centre DAIC, New Delhi here ...

Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices

Malaysias Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, said on Wednesday it expects some supply shortages that could push up prices of medical rubber gloves.The company, the worlds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020