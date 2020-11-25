Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech giants face fines or even break-up if they breach new rules - EU's Breton

The DSA will force tech companies to explain how their algorithms work, open up their advertising archives to regulators and researchers, and do more to tackle hate speech, harmful content and counterfeit products on their platforms. The DMA takes aim at online gatekeepers with a list of requirements, such as sharing certain kinds of data with rivals and regulators; and outlawed practices, such as favouring their own services.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:22 IST
Tech giants face fines or even break-up if they breach new rules - EU's Breton

Tech giants that break new EU rules aimed at curbing their powers could face fines, be ordered to change their practices or even be forced to break up their European businesses, the bloc's digital chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

Breton's comments come two weeks before he is due to present draft rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA), which are likely to affect big U.S. players Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft. The DSA will force tech companies to explain how their algorithms work, open up their advertising archives to regulators and researchers, and do more to tackle hate speech, harmful content and counterfeit products on their platforms.

The DMA takes aim at online gatekeepers with a list of requirements, such as sharing certain kinds of data with rivals and regulators; and outlawed practices, such as favouring their own services. It will also include a range of sanctions. "We start with a fine, then you have a bigger fine, then you may have a temporary remedy, specific remedies, then you may have at the end of the day, what we have also in the competition rules, structural separation," Breton told reporters during an online briefing.

"So from fines to separations, but of course only on the European market," he said. Forcing companies to break up would be a last resort, said Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner.

"Structural separation is not an objective, not my objective, it is just again to make sure we have also means to act if necessary," he added. Big technology companies seeking acquisitions may also be required to inform the European Commission - the EU executive body - of their intentions, Breton said.

"They may have an obligation to just inform us what they want to do, and then we will see if it fulfils all their obligations," he said. The planned laws are still some way from taking effect, though. The European Commission will have to negotiate with EU countries and the European Parliament to agree on the final legislation, a process which could take a year or two.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian minister named as suspect in lobster export corruption probe

Indonesias fisheries minister was charged with bribery on Wednesday by the countrys anti-graft agency after simultaneous raids as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the export of baby lobsters. Maritime and Fisheries Minist...

6,159 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 6,159 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. According to the state Health Department, 4,844 recoveries and 65 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.The total count of cases in the s...

JNU to hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU will hold week-long annual Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival and Swami Vivekananda Memorial Lecture from January 12 every year, the university said.According to a press note, Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival w...

Trading in LVB shares to be suspended from Thursday, says NSE

Following the Union Cabinets approval for the amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited LVB with the wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based DBS Bank in India, the National Stock Exchange NSE said the banks share trading will be suspend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020