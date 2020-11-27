Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo V20 Pro India pricing revealed via online retail listing

According to the Supreme Mobiles website, the Vivo V20 Pro 8GB+128GB model is expected to be priced at Rs 29,990. The phone is listed for pre-order in a single Moonlight Sonata shade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:00 IST
Vivo V20 Pro India pricing revealed via online retail listing
Vivo v20 series. Image Credit: PR Newswire

The Vivo V20 Pro is set to launch in India on December 2, the company confirmed on Thursday. Ahead of the official launch, a Tamil Nadu-based retailer, Supreme Mobiles, has listed the device for pre-booking, revealing its full technical specifications and pricing details.

According to the Supreme Mobiles website, the Vivo V20 Pro 8GB+128GB model is expected to be priced at Rs 29,990. The phone is listed for pre-order in a single Moonlight Sonata shade.

Vivo V20 Pro listing on Supreme Mobiles

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and is said to run on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G houses a triple camera array comprising a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP mono lens and an 8MP versatile lens. On the front, there is a 44MP+8MP dual selfie camera.

To recall, the non-Pro variant, the Vivo V20, was launched back in October 2020 and is currently available for purchase via Vivo's official India website and Flipkart.

The Vivo V20 is offered in three color options- Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody Color, Moonlight Sonata and two storage variants- the 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8GB+256GB model priced at Rs 27,990.

Key highlights of the phone include:

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Battery: 4,000mAh with 33W FlashCharge

OS: Android 11 Out of the Box

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP / 44MP Front Camera

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur: Rs 20.45 lakh in cash, gold stolen from realtor's home

Cash and gold totaling Rs 20.45lakh were stolen from a realtors house in Hudkeshwar area ofNagpur, police said on FridayHe had locked his house on Wednesday and gone out forsome work and found out about the theft when he returned aftertwo h...

Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Rachit Agrawal

New Delhi India, November 27 ANIDigpu Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour Glory on the occasion of International Mens Day on 19th of November 2020. The world witnessed the most awaited event ...

Delhi police back off after scuffle with farmers, allow peaceful protest

New Delhi police agreed to let thousands of Indian farmers stage a peaceful protest inside the capital on Friday after initially blocking demonstrators on the outskirts and firing tear gas and water cannon at them. The farmers are angry ove...

COVID-19 highlights need to boost disaster management: COGTA Minister

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to strengthen governments risk reduction strategies and disaster management frameworks, systems and personnel, says Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020