Vivo V20 Pro India pricing revealed via online retail listing

The Vivo V20 Pro is set to launch in India on December 2, the company confirmed on Thursday. Ahead of the official launch, a Tamil Nadu-based retailer, Supreme Mobiles, has listed the device for pre-booking, revealing its full technical specifications and pricing details.

According to the Supreme Mobiles website, the Vivo V20 Pro 8GB+128GB model is expected to be priced at Rs 29,990. The phone is listed for pre-order in a single Moonlight Sonata shade.

Vivo V20 Pro listing on Supreme Mobiles

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has a 6.44 inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and is said to run on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G houses a triple camera array comprising a 64MP main shooter, a 2MP mono lens and an 8MP versatile lens. On the front, there is a 44MP+8MP dual selfie camera.

To recall, the non-Pro variant, the Vivo V20, was launched back in October 2020 and is currently available for purchase via Vivo's official India website and Flipkart.

The Vivo V20 is offered in three color options- Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody Color, Moonlight Sonata and two storage variants- the 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8GB+256GB model priced at Rs 27,990.

Key highlights of the phone include:

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Battery: 4,000mAh with 33W FlashCharge

OS: Android 11 Out of the Box

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP / 44MP Front Camera