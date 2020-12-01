November update brings new dynamic background options for Xbox Series X|S

The newly launched Xbox Series X / Series S and the Xbox One have started receiving the November 2020 Xbox Console Update that brings a couple of new features, the usual bug fixes and performance improvements for the consoles.

The update includes new options for dynamic backgrounds that allow gamers to customize their home screen with motion and color. It brings six new options, including homages to previous generations of Xbox consoles and others based on popular profile themes.

Xbox Series X|S consoles have an Auto HDR feature that improves the visual quality of a game without changing its overall look with no additional work from the developer. With this new release, users can easily identify which games are utilizing the Auto HDR feature.

Image Credit: Microsoft/Xbox

Further, the new "Optimized for Series X|S" badges will make it easier to see which games have been fully optimized for Series X|S. Using the Filter button, you can see only Optimized for Xbox Series X|S games.

Apart from these features, the November Xbox update allows gamers with existing Xbox families to add family members to their console, right from setup. Lastly, users can now view, add to Play later and pre-install certain games even before they come to Xbox Game Pass. To look for the upcoming games, head over to the Xbox Game Pass app and then to the "Coming soon" section.

Image Credit: Microsoft/Xbox