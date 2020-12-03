Kedaara Capital Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

SS&C enters India market with private capital fund accounting services WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Kedaara Capital Advisors (Kedaara), the Mumbai-based private equity firm, has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as their fund administrator. Kedaara will use SS&C GlobeOp's private capital fund services to support its funds, including SS&C's investor services technology and performance reporting tools. SS&C's India team will support the business.

"We are excited to support Kedaara in their efforts to bring investment capital to Indian businesses," said Bhagesh Malde, Global Head of Real Assets at SS&C GlobeOp. "India's rapid expansion demands cutting-edge technology to support its growing investment management industry. SS&C has long focused on developing an expert team in India, servicing some of the world's leading private capital firms. We are excited to focus them on the fast growing Indian investment managers that are competing on the global stage by providing them with capabilities honed in other markets." About Kedaara Capital Kedaara Capital is an operationally oriented private equity firm pursuing control and minority investment opportunities in India. Kedaara Capital combines the strengths of a well-networked, highly experience local investment advisor with the experience of our strategic partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a pioneering global private equity firm whose investment model blends financial skills with operating expertise. We partner with entrepreneurs, management teams, and family-owned businesses and provide deep strategic and operational expertise, consultative approach, and global connectivity to build enduring value and competitiveness in such businesses. About SS&C Technologies SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.