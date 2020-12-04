Left Menu
Development News Edition

New EU-US data transfer pact? Not any time soon, says EU privacy watchdog

Companies hoping the EU and the new U.S. administration will soon strike a new transatlantic data transfer pact to replace one struck down by a court will probably have to wait months for any result, the head of the EU privacy watchdog said on Friday. Washington and Brussels have in recent years seen their data transfer accords, one known as the Safe Harbour and its successor the Privacy Shield, rejected by Europe's top court because of concerns about U.S. surveillance.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:17 IST
New EU-US data transfer pact? Not any time soon, says EU privacy watchdog
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Companies hoping the EU and the new U.S. administration will soon strike a new transatlantic data transfer pact to replace one struck down by a court will probably have to wait months for any result, the head of the EU privacy watchdog said on Friday.

Washington and Brussels have in recent years seen their data transfer accords, one known as the Safe Harbour and its successor the Privacy Shield, rejected by Europe's top court because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. Both pacts were challenged in a long-running dispute between Facebook and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems who has campaigned about the risk of U.S. intelligence agencies accessing data on Europeans.

More than 5,000 companies had signed up to the Privacy Shield set up in 2016 when the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) scrapped it in July this year, disrupting their businesses and exposing them to the risk of privacy lawsuits. "I don't expect a new solution instead of Privacy Shield in the space of weeks, and probably not even months, and so we have to be ready that the system without a Privacy Shield like solution will last for a while," European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) Wojciech Wiewiorowski told Reuters.

He said one reason for the delay is that new Joe Biden administration, which will take up office in January, may have different priorities. "If you ask me what will be the attitude of the new administration towards the possible changes in American law on national security ... that is first of all a question of our American friends and I don't know if the Biden administration will take this topic as the most important," Wiewiorowski said.

The European Union is also trying to devise different ways to manage its data transfers with the rest of the world after the CJEU said privacy watchdogs must halt or prohibit transfers outside the EU if other countries cannot assure that the data will be protected. To that end, Wiewiorowski gave a thumbs up to the European Commission's proposed revisions to data transfer tools known as standard contractual clauses used by thousands of companies to transfer data around the world for services ranging cloud infrastructure, data hosting, payroll and finance to marketing.

"The proposed standard contractual clauses look very promising and they are already introducing many thoughts given by the data protection authorities," he said. Separately, Wiewiorowski said concerns about the Irish data protection agency's lengthy investigations into U.S. tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Apple and Alphabet unit Google, with no decisions to date, were justified but defended the drawn-out proceedings.

"Of course it is a concern. That is a concern but not a tragedy," he said. "One of the worst things which may happen is if they lose two, three first cases, because they didn't do the due process of going through the complaint. That would be a disaster because it would actually undermine the position of the supervisory authority," he said.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif says welcomes Gulf understandings announced by Kuwait

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday welcomed understandings in the Gulf, after Kuwaits foreign minister said progress was made towards ending a three-year row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar.We welc...

Canada PM Trudeau won't comment on possible Meng release, says priority is detainees in China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei currently under house arrest in Canada.Trudeau told reporters th...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Sports News Roundup: Sullivan maintains slender lead heading into final day in Dubai; Donaldson storms into share of lead with Bezuidenhout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020