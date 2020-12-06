Left Menu
Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman to moon's surface Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon's surface, the billionaire said on Friday as NASA nears a decision to pick its first privately built lunar landers capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipment

The Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action against disease using fifth-generation technology and equipment provided by China's Huawei Technologies Co. The rollout of the agricultural support application for soy farmers comes at a time when Brazil's government is considering whether to ban the use of Huawei equipment in next year's auction of 5G frequencies spectrum to telecom companies.

"This (BE-7) is the engine that will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon," Bezos said in a post on Instagram with a video of the engine test this week at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Thai researchers have unearthed a rare partially fossilized skeleton belonging to a Bryde's whale believed to be around 5,000 years old at an inland site west of Bangkok. The 12.5-meter (41 ft) long skeleton was found by a cyclist, who spotted part of vertebrae coming out of the ground, in early November. Excavation has been going on since then.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

