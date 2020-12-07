Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon adds Prime Video Watch Party feature for India users

Amazon on Monday said it has added Prime Video Watch Party feature for users in India that will enable customers to watch content with family and friends on the video streaming platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:33 IST
Amazon adds Prime Video Watch Party feature for India users
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amazon on Monday said it has added 'Prime Video Watch Party' feature for users in India that will enable customers to watch content with family and friends on the video streaming platform. "Prime Video customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on desktop that is available for Prime members at no additional cost to their membership," a statement said.

Prime Video Customers will be able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronised playback - which the host controls and a chat feature to communicate with participants, it added. Watch Party will accommodate up to 100 participants per session. Each participant, however, must have a Prime membership or Prime Video subscription.

Currently, the feature is limited to only desktops and is not accessible via devices like mobiles or smart TVs. The company said customers will be able to choose from thousands of titles available in Prime Video's subscription video on demand (SVOD) catalogue, including Amazon Originals like The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven.

Online video consumption has seen massive growth in the last few months as COVID-19 pandemic has restricted social activities like visits to movie theatres. Companies are now looking at offering experiences that are similar, albeit ensuring social distancing. Earlier this year, Disney+ Hotstar had introduced a 'Watch with your friends' feature during the IPL season that allowed users to video chat with their friends while watching the live stream of the match, all on a single screen. Facebook has a Watch Party feature on its platform as well. Amazon Prime Video competes with players like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 in India.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Poland uses state-owned refiner to buy regional media firm

State-controlled Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying regional newspaper publisher Polska Press from its German owner, bringing more of the local media back into Polish hands. The ruling Law and Justice PiS party has long argued that foreign ...

Farm laws will benefit farmers, govt will handle agitations: Tomar to delegation of pro-legislation peasants

As thousands of farmers camped on Delhis borders seeking repeal of three new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday told a group of peasants backing these legislations that these measures will benefit the peasantry a...

Soccer-Loss at Man United no longer important says Leipzig's Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig learned their lessons from a heavy Champions League group stage defeat at Manchester United in October and will play for a win in the return fixture as both teams eye a spot in the knockout stage on Tuesday. United crushed Leipzi...

WHO not yet had any discussions with Biden team - Tedros

The World Health Organization has so far not had contact with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.The U.S. is in transition and the team is not formed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020