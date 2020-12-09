Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon HealthLake can store, transform and analyze health data at petabyte scale

Organizations such as healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, clinical researchers, health insurers, and more can use Amazon HealthLake to help spot trends and anomalies in health data and make better patient support decisions, design better clinical trials, improve care and reduce healthcare costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 09-12-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 09:17 IST
Amazon HealthLake can store, transform and analyze health data at petabyte scale
(Representative Image)

At the AWS re:Invent conference, Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, announced Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service that enables healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies to store, transform, query, and analyze health data at petabyte scale.

Organizations such as healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, clinical researchers, health insurers, and more can use Amazon HealthLake to help spot trends and anomalies in health data and make better patient support decisions, design better clinical trials, improve care and reduce healthcare costs.

Using the newly normalized and structured data, organizations can use advanced analytics and machine learning (ML) models such as Amazon QuickSight for interactive dashboards and Amazon SageMaker for easily building, training, and deploying custom machine learning models.

The new service identifies each piece of clinical information, tags, and indexes events in a timeline view with standardized labels so that it can be easily searched and structures all of the data into the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) industry-standard format from on-premises systems to a secure data lake in the cloud for a complete view of the health of individual patients and entire populations.

"With Amazon HealthLake, healthcare organizations can reduce the time it takes to transform health data in the cloud from weeks to minutes so that it can be analyzed securely, even at petabyte scale. This completely reinvents what's possible with healthcare and brings us that much closer to everyone's goal of providing patients with more personalized and predictive treatment for individuals and across entire populations," said Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Amazon Machine Learning for AWS.

Global health care technology company Cerner Corporation, Ciox Health, Orion Health, Orion Health and life science company Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM), among others, are using Amazon HealthLake service to improve operations and patient care.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Passengers confined to cabins after Singapore cruise ship detects COVID-19

Hundreds of passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins until contact tracing was complete after a COVID-19 case was detected, forcing the Quantum of the Seas ship back to port, authori...

Goa: Woman dies after scuffle with neighbour over petty issue

A 66-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries received during a fight with another woman in her neighbourhood over a petty issue in South Goa district, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at Kundaim v...

UNESCO’s IPDC seek more funding and partnerships for Journalism education

The acronym IPDC stands for the International Programme for the Development of Communication, which has served over 40 years as a mechanism to address challenges in media development.The IPDCs multi-part Decision, available here, noted wit...

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020