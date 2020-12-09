Amazon HealthLake can store, transform and analyze health data at petabyte scale

At the AWS re:Invent conference, Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, announced Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service that enables healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies to store, transform, query, and analyze health data at petabyte scale.

Organizations such as healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, clinical researchers, health insurers, and more can use Amazon HealthLake to help spot trends and anomalies in health data and make better patient support decisions, design better clinical trials, improve care and reduce healthcare costs.

Using the newly normalized and structured data, organizations can use advanced analytics and machine learning (ML) models such as Amazon QuickSight for interactive dashboards and Amazon SageMaker for easily building, training, and deploying custom machine learning models.

The new service identifies each piece of clinical information, tags, and indexes events in a timeline view with standardized labels so that it can be easily searched and structures all of the data into the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) industry-standard format from on-premises systems to a secure data lake in the cloud for a complete view of the health of individual patients and entire populations.

"With Amazon HealthLake, healthcare organizations can reduce the time it takes to transform health data in the cloud from weeks to minutes so that it can be analyzed securely, even at petabyte scale. This completely reinvents what's possible with healthcare and brings us that much closer to everyone's goal of providing patients with more personalized and predictive treatment for individuals and across entire populations," said Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Amazon Machine Learning for AWS.

Global health care technology company Cerner Corporation, Ciox Health, Orion Health, Orion Health and life science company Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM), among others, are using Amazon HealthLake service to improve operations and patient care.