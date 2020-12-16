3D Cinematic photos, new themes coming to Google Photos

Google Photos introduced the Memories feature back in September 2019 so that users can relive their best memories and share them with their loved ones. Now, Google has announced new features to highlight users' favorite activities and bring their Memories to life.

Over the next month, Google will roll out the 'Cinematic photos' feature that will help you relive your cherished memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic. The feature uses machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. Finally, it animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect, similar to that in movies.

Google Photos will automatically create Cinematic photos, all you need to do is update the app to the latest version. You can also share Cinematic photos as a video with your friends or family too.

Further, Google is also rolling out updated collage designs with richer, artistically designed layouts populated and stylized using artificial intelligence (AI) which helps pick the right layout for a selection of photos by finding similar colors and using those to accent details like the font and background color for a more cohesive look.

Lastly, new themes are also coming to Google Photos. Memories will now surface photos of the most important people in your life, favorite things like sunsets and activities like baking or hiking, based on the photos you upload.