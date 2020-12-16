Left Menu
Development News Edition

3D Cinematic photos, new themes coming to Google Photos

Over the next month, Google will roll out the 'Cinematic photos' feature that will help you relive your cherished memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic. The feature uses machine learning to predict an image’s depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. Finally, it animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect, similar to that in movies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:18 IST
3D Cinematic photos, new themes coming to Google Photos
Image Credit: Google

Google Photos introduced the Memories feature back in September 2019 so that users can relive their best memories and share them with their loved ones. Now, Google has announced new features to highlight users' favorite activities and bring their Memories to life.

Over the next month, Google will roll out the 'Cinematic photos' feature that will help you relive your cherished memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic. The feature uses machine learning to predict an image's depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. Finally, it animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect, similar to that in movies.

Google Photos will automatically create Cinematic photos, all you need to do is update the app to the latest version. You can also share Cinematic photos as a video with your friends or family too.

Further, Google is also rolling out updated collage designs with richer, artistically designed layouts populated and stylized using artificial intelligence (AI) which helps pick the right layout for a selection of photos by finding similar colors and using those to accent details like the font and background color for a more cohesive look.

Lastly, new themes are also coming to Google Photos. Memories will now surface photos of the most important people in your life, favorite things like sunsets and activities like baking or hiking, based on the photos you upload.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say; Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers saySamples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were...

Health News Roundup: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect; U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effectBoutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 800 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tue...

Indian Army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J-K's Naushera sector

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control LoC opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, said sources on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident happened on Tuesday.Two Pakistan ...

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused during the coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020