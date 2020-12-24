Oppo Reno 5 Pro gets BIS certification; India launch imminent

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting that the device will soon land in India. The device made its debut in China earlier this month.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted the Oppo Reno 5 Pro with model no. CPH2201 on the BIS site. The Indian variant of the device is likely to launch with the same Dimensity 1000+ chipset as in the Chinese model.

OPPO CPH2201 (Reno5 Pro) has received the Indian BIS certification. Launch is not too far away from now.#OPPO #OPPOReno5Pro pic.twitter.com/mieLXlqVKh — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 24, 2020

While there is no official confirmation regarding the phone's launch in India, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head of Oppo R&D India recently hinted in a tweet that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G could soon launch in India.

Specifications (expected)

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

As for the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary lens with EIS, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera on the front.

Other specifications include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4,350mAh with 65W fast-charging support, 5G SA/NSA and USB Type-C port. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.