Huawei Watch Fit new edition tipped to sport metal frame, fluoro rubber strap

The Huawei Watch Fit which was recently unveiled in China is now tipped to come in a new version sporting a metal frame and a fluoro rubber strap as compared to the textured matte frame and silicone watch strap in the standard edition.

Dubbed Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition, the new version (via Huawei Central) is said to priced around CNY999, an additional CNY200 over the standard model. The regular model is priced at CNY799 and is offered in Graphite Black, Mint Green, Cantaloupe Orange and Sakura Pink color options.

Huawei Watch Fit: Specs and features

The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition will likely come with the same specifications and features as the regular model. The smartwatch sports a rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 280 x 456 HD resolutions and 70 percent screen-to-body-ratio.

As for health and wellness monitoring features, the watch provides 24-hour heart rate and sleep monitoring, all-day stress tracking, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) detector and menstruation cycle tracker. The watch provides 12 different animated quick-workouts and includes 44 standard movement demonstrations along with 11 professional sport modes including running, swimming and cycling and 85 custom workout modes from yoga to high-intensity interval training.

On a single full charge, the Huawei Watch Fit offers a battery life of 12 hours in GPS mode, 7 days in heavy usage ( when heart rate and sleep monitoring is enabled) and 10 days in normal usage.

Smart watch functions include instant message reminders, incoming calls, calendar events, notifications from social media apps, weather updates, alarm, timer, stopwatch, remote shutter, find phone and flashlight. The Huawei Watch Fit comes with a built-in GPS sensor and Bluetooth v5.0/BLE for wireless connectivity.