OnePlus Nord and Nord N100 getting December 2020 security update

The latest update bumps up the Android security patch level of the OnePlus Nord to December 2020 and the changelog includes general bug fixes and stability improvements too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:08 IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus Nord. The OxygenOS 10.5.10 over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out to users in India, Europe and globally with version number 10.5.10.AC01DA, 10.5.10.AC01BA and 10.5.10.AC01AA​, respectively.

Here's the official changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.10 update:

Here's the official changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.10 update:

System

  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.09
  • General bug fixes and improved stability

OnePlus Store

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled) - IN only

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord N100 is also receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update in Europe (EU) and OxygenOS 10.5.4 update in North America (NA). The changelog includes December 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and improvements.

For the OnePlus Nord N100 NA variant, the Google Mobile Services (GMS) package has also been updated till September 2020.

Here's the full changelog:

System

  • Optimized system power consumption in some scenarios
  • Added a quick setting switch to adjust mute, ringtone, and vibration
  • Fixed the issue that the phone cannot wake up under certain circumstances (NA only)
  • Fixed a low probability call noise issue
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.09 (NA only)

Camera

  • Improved the camera's shooting experience

Network

  • Improve the stability of communication functions

Bluetooth

  • Optimize Bluetooth device compatibility (NA only)

As usual, both the OTAs are incremental in nature which means a limited number of users are receiving it now and a broader rollout will take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

