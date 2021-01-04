Ericsson signs five-year 5G agreement with Qatar's Ooredoo Group

Ericsson on Monday announced the signing of a strategic five-year 5G agreement with Qatar's Ooredoo Group to digitally transform and modernize the latter's existing mobile networks across its operating companies in 10 countries including Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Tunisia, Myanmar and Maldives.

"The agreement represents another step in the longstanding and successful partnership between Ericsson and Ooredoo, which enables our company to continue network expansion, enhancement and digital transformation," said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Group.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will supply 5G radio, core and transport products and solutions, as well as related implementation and integration services, to help Ooredoo launch new functionalities with faster time-to-market and improve its network performance to meet the growing expectations of consumers and enterprises.

The solutions include- Ericsson Radio System which is already deployed and live in several of Ooredoo's operating companies, Ericsson Cloud Core, Cloud Infrastructure, Ericsson Cloud Communication, and Ericsson microwave solutions.

The five-year deal will see Ericsson providing hardware and software expansions of the core network, radio network and transmission network as well as enhanced mobile multimedia functionality for new service offerings. Additionally, the Swedish telecom giant will provide support and maintenance services.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, said, "5G as a platform for innovation will speed up Ooredoo's journey towards digital transformation. It will fuel new use cases that cater to evolving consumer and enterprise demands. It is with great pride that we strengthen our collaboration as we continue supporting Ooredoo's ambition of delivering high-performing networks and superior user experience.