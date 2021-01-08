IAEA and Sudan sign Country Programme Framework for 2021–2027

Professor Intisar Al-Zein Saghiroun, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Government of Sudan and Dazhu Yang, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Sudan's Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2021–2027 on 18 December and 29 December 2020, respectively. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Sudan has been an IAEA Member State since May 31, 1957. It's 2021–2027 CPF identifies six priority areas: