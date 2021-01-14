Left Menu
Airport Authority Hong Kong to deploy next-gen Nokia IP/MPLS network

Nokia's solutions will not only increase existing data capacity throughput for aviation control systems but also ensure the smooth and safe operation of aircraft movements throughout the airspace and ground control. It will enable AAHK to operate with optimal levels of efficiency and safety and to easily accommodate anticipated growth in aircraft movements.

14-01-2021
Nokia Shanghai Bell, a joint venture between Nokia Group and China Huaxin, said Thursday that Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) will deploy a new, high-bandwidth, mission-critical Nokia IP/MPLS network to support tower operations at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

To deliver this project, Nokia will partner with Shun Hing Systems Integration, a subsidiary of the renowned Hong Kong-based Shun Hing Group that has extensive experience in design, project management, installation, maintenance of telecommunication and transport infrastructure related systems.

In a press release, Nokia said it will support and manage the migration of legacy non-IP aviation applications to the new network, in addition to the provision of packet-based IP routing solutions. The telecom giant will also supply a range of operational aviation-specific professional services for network design, architecture, integration and deployment and thereafter deliver long-term support and maintenance.

"As we deploy this robust next-generation network, not only will we complete a flexible, seamless migration of legacy applications but we will also deliver HKIA wide-ranging benefits that include increased passenger capacity, reliability and ease of expansion," said Mervyn Harris, Head of Air Traffic Management, Nokia Cloud and Networks Services.

Nokia's air navigation service provider (ANSP) communications solutions provide the highest possible resilience to failure and resistance to external interference and support seamless legacy services migration while simultaneously adding new services that enhance ANSP capabilities.

