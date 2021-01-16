Left Menu
Honor V40 now has a new launch date and it's January 22

As per the official teaser posters, the Honor V40 5G boasts a retina-level super-sensing screen with a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras. The back of the phone has a quad-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor. The main shooter is said to be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 10:21 IST
Honor V40 5G.

The Honor V40 5G will now be launching in China on January 22 at 10:00 am (local time) and will go on sale on the same day, the company confirmed in a post on Weibo.

The launch was earlier scheduled for January 18, but the company has delayed it citing 'conference venue and equipment' related issues.

The Honor V40 5G is said to come with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The device is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery while the 3C certification website has already confirmed the presence of 66W fast-charging support.

Further, the retail packaging box of the upcoming Honor V40 5G has also been leaked (via tipster Ankit), confirming the 8GB+128GB memory variant of the handset.

