Yellow Messenger leverages Azure Cognitive services to reimagine voice automation

Microsoft has partnered with Yellow Messenger, the world's leading conversational AI platform, to help the latter improve the accuracy of its voice bot solutions and help enterprises across sectors understand end-user intent better, the companies announced on Tuesday.

"We believe our collaboration will help Yellow Messenger transform voice automation and enable enterprises across industries to take their customer relationships to a new level," said Sashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India.

Leveraging Microsft's Azure AI Speech Services and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools, Yellow Messenger aims to build customized voice models that allow higher accuracy and better intent understanding, enabling brands to increase their sophistication and usage of automated voice assistants for regular use.

As part of the collaboration, the R&D team of both companies will work on building a more human-like voice assistant platform that is capable of understanding and responding on the basis of sentiment, dialect, and workflow.

Yellow Messenger has natively integrated Azure Cognitive Services on its platform, for improved customer experience and operational efficiency without compromising on security. Through the platform, enterprises can build AI-workers to self-serve, support, sales, marketing, commerce, HR and IT on-demand, across chat, email, and voice channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow Messenger, said, "Our collaboration with Microsoft's Azure Speech Services is empowering us to build customized voice models that allow higher accuracy and better intent understanding. Our voice assistants can hold natural conversations in over 35 languages and their variants across channels and devices enabled by our speech-to-text (STT) and text-to-speech (TTS) cognitive services."