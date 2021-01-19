Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yellow Messenger leverages Azure Cognitive services to reimagine voice automation

Leveraging Microsft's Azure AI Speech Services and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools, Yellow Messenger aims to build customized voice models that allow higher accuracy and better intent understanding, enabling brands to increase their sophistication and usage of automated voice assistants for regular use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:32 IST
Yellow Messenger leverages Azure Cognitive services to reimagine voice automation
Image Credit: Flickr

Microsoft has partnered with Yellow Messenger, the world's leading conversational AI platform, to help the latter improve the accuracy of its voice bot solutions and help enterprises across sectors understand end-user intent better, the companies announced on Tuesday.

"We believe our collaboration will help Yellow Messenger transform voice automation and enable enterprises across industries to take their customer relationships to a new level," said Sashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India.

Leveraging Microsft's Azure AI Speech Services and Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools, Yellow Messenger aims to build customized voice models that allow higher accuracy and better intent understanding, enabling brands to increase their sophistication and usage of automated voice assistants for regular use.

As part of the collaboration, the R&D team of both companies will work on building a more human-like voice assistant platform that is capable of understanding and responding on the basis of sentiment, dialect, and workflow.

Yellow Messenger has natively integrated Azure Cognitive Services on its platform, for improved customer experience and operational efficiency without compromising on security. Through the platform, enterprises can build AI-workers to self-serve, support, sales, marketing, commerce, HR and IT on-demand, across chat, email, and voice channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow Messenger, said, "Our collaboration with Microsoft's Azure Speech Services is empowering us to build customized voice models that allow higher accuracy and better intent understanding. Our voice assistants can hold natural conversations in over 35 languages and their variants across channels and devices enabled by our speech-to-text (STT) and text-to-speech (TTS) cognitive services."

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana minister Vij demands removal of 'Tandav’ from Amazon platform

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said Amazon Prime Videos political saga Tandav should be removed from the digital platform, saying it had allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.Talking to media persons here, he said the ...

Soccer-Barca's Messi given two-game ban for Super Cup red card

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has escaped a lengthy ban for lashing out at Athletic Bilbaos Asier Villalibre in Sundays Spanish Super Cup final defeat and will only serve a two-game suspension.The Spanish soccer federation RFEF said on Tue...

Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

The Karnataka unit of Congresswill lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the threecontentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumarsaid on Tuesday.Tomorrow Wednesday we are laying siege to the RajBhavan against the three law...

'Tandav' makers say they will make changes to web series following controversy

The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Tuesday said they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns.Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021